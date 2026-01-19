 Bihar: Lalu Prasad's Health Spurs RJD To Consider Tejashwi Yadav As Working President
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar: Lalu Prasad's Health Spurs RJD To Consider Tejashwi Yadav As Working President

Bihar: Lalu Prasad's Health Spurs RJD To Consider Tejashwi Yadav As Working President

Tejashwi Yadav is likely to be appointed RJD’s working president due to party chief Lalu Prasad’s health issues. The decision may be taken at the January 25 national executive meeting, which will also address organizational changes and action against leaders who harmed the party. This move strengthens Tejashwi’s leadership amid political and family challenges, ensuring a smooth transition.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
RJD President Lalu Prasad (L) & Party Leader Tejashwi Yadav (R) | ANI

Patna: Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav is likely to be appointed RJD's working president in view of party chief Lalu Prasad's health condition.

A decision to that effect may be taken in the RJD's national executive meeting to be held on January 25. Tejashwi`s possible elevation to the post of RJD`s working president will come at a time when he is facing challenges not only politically after his party suffered a humiliating defeat in the last assembly election but  also at the family level as his elder brother and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav and  sister  Rohini Acharya have upped their ante against his close aides, particularly party MP Sanjay Yadav.

Read Also
Bihar: Petrol Poured On Private Parts to Force Confession, Alleges Samastipur Man
article-image

Several important decisions are also likely to be taken at the organisational level during the national executive meeting. Some senior leaders may be given new responsibilities at the state and national levels.  Action against leaders who allegedly worked against the party`s interest during the recent assembly elections may also be considered. Doctors have advised Lalu to rest and stay away from stress, due to which he is able to play only a limited role in active political activities. In such a situation, the selection of a working president is considered necessary for the active functioning of the organisation.

Marking a historic shift within RJD, both Lalu and Tejashwi were granted full authority over all major decisions related to the party, including its name and election symbol, in the party`s national executive meeting held in January last year. It only strengthened Tejashwi`s position as Lalu`s political heir. The party constitution was also amended to enable Tejashwi to share equal decision-making authority with Lalu, ensuring a smooth leadership transition.

FPJ Shorts
Meta's Threads Overtakes X In Daily Active Users On Mobile; Recent Controversies Blamed For Downfall
Meta's Threads Overtakes X In Daily Active Users On Mobile; Recent Controversies Blamed For Downfall
ICAI Releases Revised Date For CA Inter Auditing & Ethics Paper After Postponement; Exam To Be Held On January 31
ICAI Releases Revised Date For CA Inter Auditing & Ethics Paper After Postponement; Exam To Be Held On January 31
Hatsun Agro Product Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 48% YoY To ₹60.6 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹2,364 Crore
Hatsun Agro Product Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 48% YoY To ₹60.6 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹2,364 Crore
VIDEO: Passengers Onboard United Flight Narrowly Escape After Aircraft Loses Front Wheel While Landing At Orlando International Airport In US
VIDEO: Passengers Onboard United Flight Narrowly Escape After Aircraft Loses Front Wheel While Landing At Orlando International Airport In US

Lalu has held the position of the RJD's national president for the past 28 years. He has continuously held the post since July 5, 1997. In June 2025, Lalu Yadav was elected as the national president of the RJD for the 13th time. His present term  will last until 2028.  The RJD party holds elections for the national president every three years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Defying Tradition: Meena's Journey To Reclaim Power One Doorframe At A Time
Defying Tradition: Meena's Journey To Reclaim Power One Doorframe At A Time
'She Ruined My Family Ties': Prateek Yadav, Son Of Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Announces Divorce From...
'She Ruined My Family Ties': Prateek Yadav, Son Of Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Announces Divorce From...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 19, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 19, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Noida Techie Death Case: Autopsy Report Confirms Cardiac Arrest As Cause Of Demise; Family Alleges...
Noida Techie Death Case: Autopsy Report Confirms Cardiac Arrest As Cause Of Demise; Family Alleges...
Bihar: Lalu Prasad's Health Spurs RJD To Consider Tejashwi Yadav As Working President
Bihar: Lalu Prasad's Health Spurs RJD To Consider Tejashwi Yadav As Working President