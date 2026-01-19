Bihar: Lalu Prasad's Health Spurs RJD To Consider Tejashwi Yadav As Working President

RJD President Lalu Prasad (L) & Party Leader Tejashwi Yadav (R) | ANI

Patna: Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav is likely to be appointed RJD's working president in view of party chief Lalu Prasad's health condition.

A decision to that effect may be taken in the RJD's national executive meeting to be held on January 25. Tejashwi`s possible elevation to the post of RJD`s working president will come at a time when he is facing challenges not only politically after his party suffered a humiliating defeat in the last assembly election but also at the family level as his elder brother and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav and sister Rohini Acharya have upped their ante against his close aides, particularly party MP Sanjay Yadav.

Several important decisions are also likely to be taken at the organisational level during the national executive meeting. Some senior leaders may be given new responsibilities at the state and national levels. Action against leaders who allegedly worked against the party`s interest during the recent assembly elections may also be considered. Doctors have advised Lalu to rest and stay away from stress, due to which he is able to play only a limited role in active political activities. In such a situation, the selection of a working president is considered necessary for the active functioning of the organisation.

Marking a historic shift within RJD, both Lalu and Tejashwi were granted full authority over all major decisions related to the party, including its name and election symbol, in the party`s national executive meeting held in January last year. It only strengthened Tejashwi`s position as Lalu`s political heir. The party constitution was also amended to enable Tejashwi to share equal decision-making authority with Lalu, ensuring a smooth leadership transition.

Lalu has held the position of the RJD's national president for the past 28 years. He has continuously held the post since July 5, 1997. In June 2025, Lalu Yadav was elected as the national president of the RJD for the 13th time. His present term will last until 2028. The RJD party holds elections for the national president every three years.