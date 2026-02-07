CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Has Set A Target To Cover 15% Of UP’s Area With Greenery By 2030

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Image

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given directions to increase the state’s green cover to 15% by the year 2030. This target will be achieved only when tree plantation is given the form of a mass movement. Keeping the Chief Minister’s vision at the center, the Forest Department has decided to form 'Green Chaupals' in villages and through this, the participation of common people in environmental conservation is being ensured. With the cooperation of various departments, 'Green Chaupals' are being formed at each Gram Sabha level. So far, Green Chaupals have been formed/organized in 14,318 villages.

People joining these Green Chaupals are being informed about tree plantation campaigns to be run in the year 2026 and responsibilities related to preparation are also being assigned to them. Green Chaupals are also emphasizing ensuring active participation of women, youth and the elderly at the Gram Panchayat level in environmental conservation.

In Green Chaupal, the Gram Pradhan is appointed as the President, the section/beat officer is the Member Secretary and the Gram Panchayat Secretary appointed as the Convener. Besides these three Gram Panchayat members (with a minimum of one woman member), one woman representative from the Self Help Group, the Primary School Headmaster, the Anganwadi Helper, the Progressive Farmer, the Environment Expert/Local NGO Representative and the Biodiversity Management Committee Representative are the members of Chaupal.

For the objective of increasing the state’s greenery, at least one Green Chaupal meeting every month is mandatory. In this, extensive promotion and propaganda of environment-related schemes by various departments will also be done. Special local-level promotion and propaganda on environmental conservation and climate change (nukkad natak, rallies, seminars, etc.) are also being organized. The District Tree Plantation Committee is monitoring the work of Green Chaupals. The Divisional Forest Officer is doing this coordination.

Quote

The Chief Minister has directed that Green Chaupals be held in villages. Its objective is to increase greenery in Uttar Pradesh and ensure environmental conservation. For this, help will also be taken from Green Chaupals. The village-level Pradhan has been made its president. Every month, at least one Green Chaupal meeting is mandatory. So far, Green Chaupals have been formed and organized in 14,318 villages. Excellent work being done by Green Chaupals will also be identified.