UP: Improved Power Availability Boosts Investment, MSMEs And Employment

The power crisis in Uttar Pradesh has now become a thing of the past. | FP Photo

Lucknow: The power crisis in Uttar Pradesh has now become a thing of the past. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has moved beyond its earlier image of chronic power shortages and taken decisive steps towards energy stability and self-reliance. The gap between electricity demand and supply in the state has been consistently narrowing and has now reached an almost zero level.

The Yogi Adityanath government firmly believes that a strong power system is the foundation of a strong economy. Improved electricity supply has led to increased industrial investment, strengthened the MSME sector and generated new employment opportunities across the state.

According to official data, Uttar Pradesh’s total electricity requirement in the financial year 2022-23 was 144,251 lakh units. The policy and management reforms undertaken by the Yogi government to eliminate the demand-supply gap have begun to yield visible results.

In FY 2023-24, power supply increased to 148,287 lakh units, which further rose to 164,786 lakh units in FY 2024-25. In the current financial year 2025-26, up to December 2025, there has been substantial improvement, with the power deficit virtually eliminated.

Along with power generation and supply, the Yogi government has placed special emphasis on strengthening the transmission and distribution network. Through the national grid, electricity has been sourced in a timely manner from surplus power states. Even during peak demand periods, power supply in Uttar Pradesh has been almost fully met, providing significant relief to industries as well as domestic consumers.

Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), old and dilapidated power lines have been replaced, transformer capacities have been enhanced and smart metering has been promoted. These measures have helped reduce losses of distribution companies and enabled effective control over power theft. In rural areas, large-scale work has been carried out under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana and the Saubhagya Scheme to ensure electricity access. With power reaching villages and households, agriculture, cottage industries and small businesses have received a fresh boost.