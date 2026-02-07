BJP Launches Pre-Poll 'Sankalp Patra' Consultation Drive In West Bengal, Invites Public Input For Manifesto

In the run up to the Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Saturday launched the ‘Sankalp Patra Paramarsha Yatra’ seeking suggestions of the voters of the state before publishing the party's election manifesto. | X @RakeshDasIN

Drop Boxes Across 1,000 Locations

Addressing a press conference, party’s state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said that the drop boxes will be kept across the state at 1000 locations till February 18.

“People of the state can give their valuable suggestions and can mention their names, phone numbers and address. Earlier election manifestos would get launched at the last moment by few party leaders. BJP wants to break this and take suggestions from the common people to form people’s government,” said Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya also stated that the ‘change’ is inevitable in Bengal.

Reminder of 2021 Vote Share

“People gave Mamata Banerjee a chance for the last 15 years to re-establish democracy in the state. Now the change is inevitable. In 2021 Around 2.38 crore people voted for the BJP. People of the state are aware that only BJP is the alternative,” further mentioned the BJP state president.

Notably, along with drop boxes, the saffron camp has also launched a toll-free number (9727294294) for citizens to provide their suggestions and suggestions can also be given by writing to sankalp.wb2026@bjpbengal.org.