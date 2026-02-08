Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Writes To Union HM Amit Shah, Demands Action Over Vandalism Of Mahatma Phule's Statue

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal (L) & Union Home Minister Amit Shah (R) | File Pic

Mumbai: OBC leader and state food and civil supply minister Chhagan Bhujbal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding strict action against those responsible for the alleged vandalism of the statue of social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in Telangana. The incident occurred in Telangana's Sangareddy district on February 6.

Incident in Sangareddy

In his letter, Bhujbal termed the incident an attack on the ideals of social equality and urged the Centre to take immediate and firm measures against the culprits. He said any insult to Mahatma Phule, who symbolizes social justice and reform, equality and empowerment of the oppressed cannot be tolerated and requires prompt intervention from the Union government.

Meanwhile, UBT Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve also condemned the incident, calling it unacceptable and an affront to the nation’s dignity. He stated that whichever government is in power must conduct a thorough inquiry and ensure strict punishment for those involved. Danve further added that action should also be taken in past instances where Mahatma Phule was allegedly insulted.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/