 Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Writes To Union HM Amit Shah, Demands Action Over Vandalism Of Mahatma Phule's Statue
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Writes To Union HM Amit Shah, Demands Action Over Vandalism Of Mahatma Phule's Statue

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Writes To Union HM Amit Shah, Demands Action Over Vandalism Of Mahatma Phule's Statue

OBC leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking strict action over the alleged vandalism of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s statue in Telangana. Calling it an attack on social equality, Bhujbal urged immediate intervention. UBT Sena leader Ambadas Danve also condemned the incident and demanded a thorough probe and punishment.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal (L) & Union Home Minister Amit Shah (R) | File Pic

Mumbai: OBC leader and state food and civil supply minister Chhagan Bhujbal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding strict action against those responsible for the alleged vandalism of the statue of social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in Telangana. The incident occurred in Telangana's Sangareddy district on February 6.

Incident in Sangareddy

In his letter, Bhujbal termed the incident an attack on the ideals of social equality and urged the Centre to take immediate and firm measures against the culprits. He said any insult to Mahatma Phule, who symbolizes social justice and reform, equality and empowerment of the oppressed cannot be tolerated and requires prompt intervention from the Union government.

Read Also
Mumbai's Security Under Scrutiny After Unresolved Firing At Rohit Shetty's Residence; Shooter Still...
article-image

Meanwhile, UBT Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve also condemned the incident, calling it unacceptable and an affront to the nation’s dignity. He stated that whichever government is in power must conduct a thorough inquiry and ensure strict punishment for those involved. Danve further added that action should also be taken in past instances where Mahatma Phule was allegedly insulted.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Father Booked After Minor Son’s High-Speed Driving Critically Injures Couple Near Vidyavihar
Mumbai News: Father Booked After Minor Son’s High-Speed Driving Critically Injures Couple Near Vidyavihar
Navi Mumbai: Father-In-Law Booked In Koparkhairane For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Toddler, Harassment Of Daughter-In-Law
Navi Mumbai: Father-In-Law Booked In Koparkhairane For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Toddler, Harassment Of Daughter-In-Law
Marathi TV Actor Arrested In Bullet Motorcycle Theft Case, Five Royal Enfields Seized
Marathi TV Actor Arrested In Bullet Motorcycle Theft Case, Five Royal Enfields Seized
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Defends Reservations, Addresses UCC, Infiltration, And Leadership In Mumbai Lecture
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Defends Reservations, Addresses UCC, Infiltration, And Leadership In Mumbai Lecture

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Father Booked After Minor Son’s High-Speed Driving Critically Injures Couple Near...
Mumbai News: Father Booked After Minor Son’s High-Speed Driving Critically Injures Couple Near...
Navi Mumbai: Father-In-Law Booked In Koparkhairane For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Toddler, Harassment...
Navi Mumbai: Father-In-Law Booked In Koparkhairane For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Toddler, Harassment...
Marathi TV Actor Arrested In Bullet Motorcycle Theft Case, Five Royal Enfields Seized
Marathi TV Actor Arrested In Bullet Motorcycle Theft Case, Five Royal Enfields Seized
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Defends Reservations, Addresses UCC, Infiltration, And Leadership In Mumbai...
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Defends Reservations, Addresses UCC, Infiltration, And Leadership In Mumbai...
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar Urges Emergency Facilities On Atal Setu After 33-Hour Traffic...
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar Urges Emergency Facilities On Atal Setu After 33-Hour Traffic...