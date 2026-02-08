Mumbai's Security Under Scrutiny After Unresolved Firing At Rohit Shetty's Residence; Shooter Still At Large

The security apparatus of the country’s financial capital, Mumbai has once again come under serious scrutiny after shocking revelations emerged in the firing conspiracy case linked to filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence. | File Pic

Mumbai: The security apparatus of the country’s financial capital, Mumbai has once again come under serious scrutiny after shocking revelations emerged in the firing conspiracy case linked to filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence. The facts uncovered during the investigation are not only startling but deeply alarming. Even after a week has passed, the shooter who opened fire at Rohit Shetty’s house has still not been caught by the Mumbai Police.

Scooter with Weapon Parked at Station Undetected

According to the probe, the scooter and weapon used in the planned firing were parked outside the crowded Vile Parle railway station before the incident. Shockingly, the firearm was kept inside the scooter’s storage compartment, yet neither the Mumbai Police nor the traffic police detected anything suspicious.

Investigations revealed that on January 20, 2026, the accused brought the scooter from Pune to Mumbai and parked it outside Vile Parle station. The same vehicle was later kept ready for use by the shooter. Despite CCTV surveillance, regular police patrolling, and traffic monitoring in the area, the scooter remained unattended for several days without any checks.

According to police sources, on January 20, accused Siddharth Yenpure and Samarth brought two wheeler in Mumbai from Pune and had parked a Honda Dio scooter outside Vile Parle railway station for the shooter. The suspected shooter, a native of Bihar, along with four to five associates, had stayed in Mumbai and allegedly conducted reconnaissance of Shetty’s house three to four times before the incident.

Weapons Recovered, Chain Uncovered

During the probe, police recovered a pistol, three magazines, and an air gun from accused Swapnil Sakat. Investigations further revealed that the weapons were allegedly handed over to Swapnil by newly arrested accused Asaram Phasale on the instructions of the main conspirator and absconding accused Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar. Police are also verifying whether these weapons were used in any other crimes.

This revelation has raised serious questions about Mumbai Police’s claims of maintaining high alert and constant vigilance across the city. According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the shooter and four to five accomplices stayed in Mumbai and conducted reconnaissance of Rohit Shetty’s residence three to four times. They repeatedly visited the locality and surveyed the location. However, none of the security agencies noticed these suspicious movements.

This raises concerns about the functioning of beat marshals, local police units, and intelligence agencies. If repeated surveillance was being carried out in a high-profile area, how did it go undetected?

Parking Oversight Sparks Criticism

Moreover, illegal parking outside Vile Parle station is uncommon, making the situation even more questionable. Traffic police neither inspected the scooter nor removed it. This has sparked criticism over whether parking rules apply only to ordinary citizens.

After every major festival, VIP movement, or terror alert, Mumbai Police claims to be on high alert. Yet in this case, armed conspirators reportedly roamed freely in the city, conducted reconnaissance, and prepared for the attack while authorities remained unaware.

Gaps in Preparedness Exposed

The incident has triggered serious concerns over Mumbai’s overall security preparedness. If a prominent filmmaker’s house could be surveyed for days and a weapon-laden scooter could remain parked near a busy railway station unnoticed, questions naturally arise about the safety of common citizens.

Further doubts are being raised: Why didn’t CCTV cameras capture anything suspicious? Why did beat police and patrolling teams fail to notice the vehicle? Was there a lapse in intelligence sharing? And will accountability be fixed, or will the matter be buried?

While the Crime Branch is currently searching for the shooter and the mastermind behind the conspiracy, the episode has exposed glaring gaps in the city’s security claims. The larger question now troubling every Mumbaikar remains — is the city’s security system truly robust, or is it running on luck?

