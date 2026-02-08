 Mumbai News: LT Marg Police Nab ₹60 Lakh Fake Gold Scam Accused In Bhiwandi After Four Months On The Run
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: LT Marg Police Nab ₹60 Lakh Fake Gold Scam Accused In Bhiwandi After Four Months On The Run

Mumbai News: LT Marg Police Nab ₹60 Lakh Fake Gold Scam Accused In Bhiwandi After Four Months On The Run

Mumbai’s L.T. Marg Police arrested a key accused in a ₹60 lakh fake gold fraud after four months on the run. Ashraf Akbar Ali Ansari alias Aslam was nabbed in Bhiwandi during a late-night operation. He allegedly duped a woman by selling fake gold at discounted rates.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
LT Marg Police Nab ₹60 Lakh Fake Gold Scam Accused In Bhiwandi After Four Months On The Run | Representative Image

Mumbai: The L.T. Marg Police have arrested a key accused who had been on the run for the last four months in connection with a major gold fraud case. The arrest was made in an FIR registered under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).The main accused has been identified as Ashraf Akbar Ali Ansari alias Aslam (45), a resident of Agripada.

According to the police, the complainant, a woman, was cheated by the accused who promised to sell gold worth ₹60 lakh at a discounted price. Instead, she was duped with fake gold.The main accused has been identified as Ashraf Akbar Ali Ansari alias Aslam (45). Police said the accused deliberately avoided using mobile phones or any electronic devices, making it difficult to trace his whereabouts.

Acting on a tip-off that the accused was hiding in the Thane–Bhiwandi area, a team comprising Police Sub-Inspector Amol Gogawale, along with officers Sanap and Shinde, conducted a late-night operation. At around 1 am on February 8, 2026, they apprehended him from near Metro Hotel Road, Shantinagar, Bhiwandi. The arrest was carried out in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines.The accused was produced before the Esplanade Court, which remanded him to police custody till February 14.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: School Peon In Malad Arrested For Assaulting 4-Year-Old Student
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: LT Marg Police Nab ₹60 Lakh Fake Gold Scam Accused In Bhiwandi After Four Months On The Run
Mumbai News: LT Marg Police Nab ₹60 Lakh Fake Gold Scam Accused In Bhiwandi After Four Months On The Run
Mananchaya Sawangkaew Reigns Supreme At The 2026 L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125k Series
Mananchaya Sawangkaew Reigns Supreme At The 2026 L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125k Series
Mumbai News: Father Booked After Minor Son’s High-Speed Driving Critically Injures Couple Near Vidyavihar
Mumbai News: Father Booked After Minor Son’s High-Speed Driving Critically Injures Couple Near Vidyavihar
Navi Mumbai: Father-In-Law Booked In Koparkhairane For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Toddler, Harassment Of Daughter-In-Law
Navi Mumbai: Father-In-Law Booked In Koparkhairane For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Toddler, Harassment Of Daughter-In-Law

Earlier in the same case, On November 26, police had arrested two other accused from Gujarat identified as arfraz Suleman Kumbhar alias Shoaib Bhai (36), a real estate agent from Bhuj, Kutch and Asif Abdul Bajania alias Arshad Bhai (32), involved in car sales, also from Bhuj, Kutch. L T Marg Police said that on September 26, 2025, these accused, along with their associates, cheated the complainant of ₹25 lakh at a hotel in Bhuleshwar by offering gold biscuits at a lower rate.

Following technical investigation and intelligence inputs, PSI Kumbhar and his team tracked the suspects to Surat. The accused were taken into custody.Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: LT Marg Police Nab ₹60 Lakh Fake Gold Scam Accused In Bhiwandi After Four Months On...
Mumbai News: LT Marg Police Nab ₹60 Lakh Fake Gold Scam Accused In Bhiwandi After Four Months On...
Mumbai News: Father Booked After Minor Son’s High-Speed Driving Critically Injures Couple Near...
Mumbai News: Father Booked After Minor Son’s High-Speed Driving Critically Injures Couple Near...
Navi Mumbai: Father-In-Law Booked In Koparkhairane For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Toddler, Harassment...
Navi Mumbai: Father-In-Law Booked In Koparkhairane For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Toddler, Harassment...
Marathi TV Actor Arrested In Bullet Motorcycle Theft Case, Five Royal Enfields Seized
Marathi TV Actor Arrested In Bullet Motorcycle Theft Case, Five Royal Enfields Seized
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Defends Reservations, Addresses UCC, Infiltration, And Leadership In Mumbai...
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Defends Reservations, Addresses UCC, Infiltration, And Leadership In Mumbai...