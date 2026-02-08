Mumbai News: LT Marg Police Nab ₹60 Lakh Fake Gold Scam Accused In Bhiwandi After Four Months On The Run

LT Marg Police Nab ₹60 Lakh Fake Gold Scam Accused In Bhiwandi After Four Months On The Run | Representative Image

Mumbai: The L.T. Marg Police have arrested a key accused who had been on the run for the last four months in connection with a major gold fraud case. The arrest was made in an FIR registered under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).The main accused has been identified as Ashraf Akbar Ali Ansari alias Aslam (45), a resident of Agripada.

According to the police, the complainant, a woman, was cheated by the accused who promised to sell gold worth ₹60 lakh at a discounted price. Instead, she was duped with fake gold.The main accused has been identified as Ashraf Akbar Ali Ansari alias Aslam (45). Police said the accused deliberately avoided using mobile phones or any electronic devices, making it difficult to trace his whereabouts.

Acting on a tip-off that the accused was hiding in the Thane–Bhiwandi area, a team comprising Police Sub-Inspector Amol Gogawale, along with officers Sanap and Shinde, conducted a late-night operation. At around 1 am on February 8, 2026, they apprehended him from near Metro Hotel Road, Shantinagar, Bhiwandi. The arrest was carried out in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines.The accused was produced before the Esplanade Court, which remanded him to police custody till February 14.

Also Watch:

Earlier in the same case, On November 26, police had arrested two other accused from Gujarat identified as arfraz Suleman Kumbhar alias Shoaib Bhai (36), a real estate agent from Bhuj, Kutch and Asif Abdul Bajania alias Arshad Bhai (32), involved in car sales, also from Bhuj, Kutch. L T Marg Police said that on September 26, 2025, these accused, along with their associates, cheated the complainant of ₹25 lakh at a hotel in Bhuleshwar by offering gold biscuits at a lower rate.

Following technical investigation and intelligence inputs, PSI Kumbhar and his team tracked the suspects to Surat. The accused were taken into custody.Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/