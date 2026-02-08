 Mumbai Crime: School Peon In Malad Arrested For Assaulting 4-Year-Old Student
Mumbai Police arrested a 35-year-old school peon for allegedly molesting a 4-year-old student at a private school in Malad West. The January 12 incident came to light after the child informed her parents. Booked under the POCSO Act, the accused was remanded to one-day police custody. A case was also registered against the school trustee for denying CCTV footage.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: School Peon In Malad Arrested For Assaulting 4-Year-Old Student | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Malad police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 4-year-old student at a private school in Malad West. The incident occurred on January 12, and the police arrested the accused on February 6.

The accused, who worked as a peon at the school, was booked under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) for allegedly inappropriately touching the child. The minor shared the ordeal with her parents, who then approached the police. After registering the case, the police subsequently arrested the man.

The court has remanded him to police custody for one day. Meanwhile, the police asked the school trustee for CCTV footage, but the trustee denied the request and had not informed the police in time. Subsequently, the police registered a case against the trustee as well. However, no action has yet been taken against the trustee.

