Mumbai: Society Security Guard Arrested For Robbing & Brutally Assaulting Student In Andheri East | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 21-year-old security guard employed in a residential society in Andheri East was arrested on December 31 just 24 hours after he allegedly forced his way into a 22-year-old woman’s flat, robbed her at knifepoint and brutally assaulted her until she lost consciousness.

About The Incident

The incident took place on December 29 at Lok Darshan Complex on Marol Military Road. The victim, an MSc student at a college in Vile Parle, was alone at home during the Christmas holidays. According to the FIR filed at MIDC police station, the attack began around 4.15 pm when the doorbell rang. A young man, later identified as Anil Yadav, stood outside wearing a handkerchief over his face and a black cap. He carried a mobile phone and a brown paper bag and claimed he had a parcel for flat number 508.

Read Also Dry Days In Mumbai In January 2026; Full Details Inside

The woman told him she had not ordered anything and immediately called her father to confirm. Her father said no such parcel had been placed. The accused then asked her to speak to someone named “Shi vaji” on the phone, but she refused, saying she did not kn - ow the person, and suggested he leave the parcel with the society’s security guard. Without warning, Yadav forced his way inside.

When the woman confronted him, he pulled out a knife and demanded money. Frightened, she handed over Rs2,000 she had in her pocket. He continued to demand more cash and attempted to strangle her. When she resist - ed, he pushed her, assaulted her repeatedly, dragged her into the bedroom and continued the attack until she became unconscious. While she was unconscious, he rummaged through her cupboard, scattering clothes around the room.

He fled the flat sometime before 5.10pm. The woman regained consciousness when the doorbell rang again. A neighbour, Meena, who had been contacted by the victim’s father, arrived at the flat. Society members gathered and the police were informed. The victim later went to MIDC police station and lodged a complaint. A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS.

Investigating officers examined around 45 CCTV footage clips from the society and nearby areas, traced the autorickshaw used by the accused to escape, and quickly identified him as Anil Yadav, a resident of Marol who worked as a security guard in the very same society where the crime occurred.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/