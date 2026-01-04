 Complete Guide To Dry Days In Mumbai: Alcohol Sale Restrictions For January 2026
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 10:07 AM IST
article-image

If you’re planning social gatherings, travel, or celebrations in Mumbai, being aware of dry days in January 2026 is essential. Dry days are specific dates when the sale of alcohol is prohibited across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, as per state excise rules. These restrictions apply to liquor shops, bars, pubs, hotels, and restaurants, although possession of alcohol bought earlier is usually permitted.

Dry days in January 2026

Makar Sankranti dry day

Makar Sankranti is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu religion. In 2026, the festival will be observed on Wednesday, January 14. This day will be observed as a dry day in Mumbai on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The festival marks the sun’s transition into the zodiac sign Capricorn (Makara) and its northward journey (Uttarayana). This astronomical shift indicates longer days and the end of winter, symbolising a time of renewal and hope. Unlike other Indian festivals based on the lunar calendar, Makar Sankranti follows the solar calendar, which ensures its date remains constant.

Dry day on Republic day

Alcohol sale is strictly prohibited across the city to mark India’s Republic Day on Monday, January 26, 2026, one of the three national dry days. Mumbai will enforce a complete shutdown of liquor shops, pubs, and hotel bars strictly.

Shaheed Diwas dry day

Another Dry Day will be observed on Friday, January 30, 2026. Shaheed Diwas commemorates the sacrifice of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, executed by the British in 1931. Liquor sale prohibition will apply throughout Maharashtra, including Mumbai city and suburbs.

What is not allowed on dry days?

On dry days, purchasing alcohol from wine shops, bars, clubs, or restaurants is not permitted. Home delivery of alcohol is also banned. Violations can result in fines or legal action for both sellers and buyers.

What you can do instead?

Dry days don’t mean your plans have to stop. Many people opt for house parties planned in advance, non-alcoholic mocktails, late-night dining, live music events, or cultural outings. Mumbai offers plenty of entertainment options beyond alcohol-centric plans.

Important tips

Dry day rules are enforced strictly in Mumbai. Always plan ahead and stay updated with official announcements from the Maharashtra State Excise Department. Knowing the dry days in advance helps you avoid last-minute inconveniences and plan your January 2026 schedule in Mumbai smoothly.

