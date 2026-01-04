 WATCH | Young Man Performs Dangerous Stunt On Moving Mumbai Local Train, Video Goes Viral
A video of a youth performing a dangerous stunt on a moving Mumbai local train went viral, raising serious safety concerns. Shot near Cotton Green on the Harbour Line, the clip prompted swift action by railway authorities. The RPF arrested the youth, identified as Babul from Bihar, and later released him on notice after he assured that he would not repeat the act.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A dangerous video showing a young man risking his life by performing a dangerous stunt on a moving Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media. The clip showed the youth strapped into a harness, fastening it to the train door and leaning dangerously outside the coach while the train was in motion.

The viral video was shared by Mumbai Khabar on December 31 on their official handle on X (formerly Twitter), who said that the video was shot near Harbour Line's Cotton Green railway station. The Railway Seva also responded on the post, stating that the matter had been escalated to the concerned authorities. According to a Lokmat Times report, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has reportedly arrested the youth for performing the dangerous stunt.

article-image

The RPF said that after a complaint was received on December 31, a case was registered against the young man under Section 154 and 145(B) of the Railway Act. According to the report, the accused was detained after a raid near his residence in the Masjid Bunder area.

article-image

The accused, identified as Babul, is a native of Bihar. During the interrogation, he confessed to performing the stunt and mentioned that the stunt was performed near the Dockyard station. The report further mentioned that the accused has been reportedly released on notice after he assured the authorities that he would not repeat such a dangerous stunt in the future.

Earlier on December 13, Seawood Traffic Police had taken suo motu cognisance of a dangerous stunt performed on Palm Beach Road. They registered a case with the Nerul Police against a man for reckless and life-threatening driving. The action came after the circulation of a video on social media showing the accused sitting on the roof of a moving car, putting his own life and that of other road users at serious risk.

