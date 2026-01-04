 BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BJP To Release 'Aarop Patra' On Corruption In Civic Body Today
Mumbai BJP launches a campaign exposing 25 years of alleged BMC corruption under the UBT regime ahead of the 2026 elections. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address a rally in Kandivali on January 4, featuring a live performance of a campaign song by Avadhoot Gupte and Vaishali Samant. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena-UBT and MNS will release their joint manifesto. Voting is set for January 15.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 10:20 AM IST
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BJP To Release 'Aarop Patra' On Corruption In Civic Body Today | File Pic

Mumbai: As part of the campaign for the 2026 BMC elections, the Mumbai BJP has organised this afternoon will release "Aarop Patra" exposing corruption in the BMC over the past 25 years. While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address a public rally in North Mumbai.

Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam's Statement

Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam said," We will expose corruption in the BMC during UBT's regime. Mumbai BJP will also launch a campaign song, sung by renowned singers Avadhoot Gupte and Vaishali Samant, during the rally. Both artists are scheduled to perform the song live at the venue."

The rally is being organised by the BJP along with its alliance partners Shiv Sena, the Republican Party of India (RPI), and other Mahayuti constituents.

The rally will be held on Sunday, January 4 at 7 pm at Goraswadi, opposite Tunga Hospital, Kandivali West. 

BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra BJP’s Ravindra Chavan Admits Regret Over Ajit Pawar’s Induction
Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena UBT and MNS alliance will also release its joint manifesto today.

1700 candidates in fray for BMC elections 

For the BMC elections, total of 1700 candidates are in fray, including the political parties and independents. The BMC has total 227 seats. The full fledged campaign has begun from today, after the election department declared the final list of candidates, after scrutiny on Saturday, January 2.

The voting for the much anticipated BMC elections will take place in single phase on January 15, and counting of votes will be done on January 16.

