BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra BJP’s Ravindra Chavan Admits Regret Over Ajit Pawar’s Induction

In a stunning public admission that has sent ripples through Maharashtra’s ruling alliance, BJP state president Ravindra Chavan on Friday expressed regret over inducting Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar into the fold, claiming he had earlier cautioned Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis against the move while hitting back at Pawar’s sharp attack on the BJP in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Chavan was responding to Pawar's allegations that the civic body has been infested with corruption for the last nine years and has been pushed into debt over the same period.

Speaking at the campaign launch for BJP candidates for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections in Nigdi, Chavan said, “Everyone knows the circumstances under which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP. Party office-bearers were telling me to ‘think twice’ about taking him along. Now, we feel a sense of regret for having taken Pawar with us.”

Chavan said, “Some private agencies provide advice to spread false narratives during elections. Pawar would not make such false allegations unless instructed by the agency advising him. All his allegations are lies.”

He further took a dig at Pawar, saying, “Those who are now making allegations never previously mentioned that they were part of the power structure during the Rs70,000 crore irrigation scam. Since his advisory agency has changed, they probably lack sufficient information.”

Meanwhile, industries minister and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant criticised the BJP for its last-minute jibe at the Shiv Sena over the PCMC polls, asserting that no mayor can be appointed in any municipal corporation across Maharashtra without taking the Shiv Sena into confidence.

Samant said, “We worked immensely hard to form an alliance with the BJP. Efforts were made until the very last moment. But they kept us in the dark and did not form an alliance.

“This election is about the betrayal of Shiv Sena. It is against the corruption of the opposition and a slap to their governance. Although we are fighting independently, the full strength of Eknath Shinde is behind all candidates”.

Samant further said, “Those worried about their own existence are the ones holding press conferences and criticising. We don’t want to get involved in that. Had we been together, we would have been a shield for some, but they didn’t want us. Therefore, there was no need to plead”.

Samant highlighted the ‘Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana’ introduced by Eknath Shinde, stating it cannot be stopped as long as the sun and moon exist.

He stated that under the leadership of Shinde, the opposition would be decimated. “The public is tired of constant criticism. Votes do not increase by criticising others,” he said.

