BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT-MNS Alliance Reveals Key Focus; Aaditya & Amit Thackeray Share Manifesto Highlights

Mumbai: With the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections around the corner, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and MNS leader Amit Thackeray have jointly outlined their vision for Mumbai’s future. With just a few days left, political battles in the city are intensifying. Coming back to the Sena (UBT)–MNS alliance, while announcing their objectives for Mumbai’s future for the welfare of Mumbaikars, they highlighted proposals for civic welfare, women’s benefits, improvements to BEST services, and more.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The presentation was made by the young Thackeray brothers at Shiv Sena Bhavan, where they held a workshop for alliance candidates, presenting their vision for Mumbai’s development and welfare.

Highlights Of Mumbai’s Development and Welfare

Pet-friendly civic infrastructure

The alliance plans to develop pet-friendly facilities, including pet parks, clinics, ambulances, and cemeteries.

Benefits for Women

Women engaged in housework will be registered and will be provided with a self-respect fund of Rs 1500 per month. On sanitation, the alliance plans to construct women-only sanitary toilets at intervals of every two kilometres along major roads in Mumbai. Additionally, their objectives charted for Mumbai's future also aims to build high-quality daycare centres for children, supporting women across the city.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Affordable food for hardworking Mumbaikars

The manifesto is set to include “Masaheb Kitchens,” which would offer breakfast and lunch at just Rs 10 to hardworking Mumbaikars.

Free electricity up to 100 units

Under the “BEST Vidyut,” citizens who use domestic electricity will be provided with up to 100 units of free electricity.'

Benefits For Fisherwomen

Registration of fisherwomen vendors, financial support and provision of new licenses, which will facilitate transfer of licenses within the community.

Affordable Homes for Mumbaikars

Aaditya Thackeray said that land owned by the BMC would be used for public benefit, with plans to construct homes specifically for Mumbaikars, rather than being given to private developers.

Cheaper Public Transport

Aaditya Thackeray also spoke on plans to make public transport cheaper by reducing bus ticket prices and introducing flat fares ranging from a flat rate of Rs 5-10 or Rs 15-20. He added that, BEST bus fleet would be strengthened with 10,000 electric buses. Moreover, old bus routes would be restarted, along with the return of the popular “wave your hand, and the bus will stop” service. The alliance has also proposed special plans for the expansion of BEST buses, including BEST Vista services, in Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs.

Healthcare

On healthcare, Thackeray said that Mumbai currently has four medical colleges and wants to bring five more. He also announced plans to start a dedicated Mumbai Municipal Corporation ambulance service to improve emergency healthcare.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/