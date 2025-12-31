Chennai: Viral Video Shows Man Falls To Ground While Performing Dangerous Stunt On 60-Foot-High Flyover; Detained By Police

A young man was injured after attempting a dangerous stunt on a 60-foot-high flyover in Chennai, using a cable wire. The incident was caught on camera, and the video has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread concern over reckless stunt attempts in public spaces.

Cable Snaps Midway During Stunt Attempt

According to the viral video shared on X, the man is seen attaching himself to a thin cable connected to the flyover structure before attempting to slide down it. About midway through the descent, the cable suddenly snaps, causing the youth to fall out of frame to the ground below.

TW: Sensitive Content

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Injured Youth Detained By Police

Minutes later, the video shows the young man lying on the ground, visibly injured and limping in pain. Several police personnel are then seen arriving at the spot, surrounding him, and detaining him on the spot. His condition and identity have not been officially disclosed.

Similar Life-Threatening Stunt Surfaces From Uttar Pradesh

In a separate incident, another video of a life-threatening stunt has gone viral from the Hapur stretch of the Delhi–Lucknow National Highway in Uttar Pradesh. The footage shows a man performing chin-ups while hanging from a railway bridge above the busy highway.