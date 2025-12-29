 Delhi: Viral Video Shows Men Recklessly Driving, Performing Stunts On Ring Road; 5 Arrested
A viral video showing a group of men recklessly driving and performing dangerous stunts on Delhi’s Ring Road sparked widespread outrage on social media. The footage showed cars speeding, swerving through traffic and occupants standing out of sunroofs. Taking swift action, Delhi Police registered an FIR and detained five people, while recovering four vehicles involved in the incident.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 10:07 AM IST
article-image
Viral video of reckless driving and dangerous stunts on Delhi’s Ring Road police later detain five men and seize their vehicle. | X/@nishant_india, @DCPCentralDelhi

A video showing a group of youths engaging in reckless driving on Delhi’s Ring Road went viral on social media a few days ago, triggering widespread concern over public safety and dangerous road behaviour. Acting swiftly, the Delhi Police arrested five individuals on Sunday after registering an FIR in the case.

The viral clip shows around four to five cars racing along the Ring Road, swerving and zigzagging through traffic. In the video, the people inside the car can be seen standing out of the cars’ sunroofs, blaring loud music and shouting at other motorists, putting commuters’ lives at serious risk.

Incident Noticed on December 27

According to a report by Press Trust of India (PTI), Delhi Police said the video came to their notice on December 27. Preliminary findings suggest the footage was recorded at around 10.44 pm on December 26, when the vehicles were travelling from the ITO stretch towards Sarai Kale Khan and Noida.

FIR Registered Under BNS, Motor Vehicles Act

“Considering the seriousness of the matter and concerns related to public safety, cognisance was taken and an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act,” the police said in an official statement.

Five Accused Arrested, Vehicles Seized

During the investigation, five accused were apprehended on Sunday and four vehicles involved in the incident were recovered. Police confirmed that coordinated efforts helped identify the accused soon after the video circulated online.

Netizens Laud Swift Police Action

While the video sparked outrage among social media users, many netizens praised the Delhi Police for their prompt response and immediate action against the accused.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to determine whether more individuals were involved in the reckless driving incident.

With Inputs From PTI

