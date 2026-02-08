Bhiwandi Mayorial Race Intensifies As Vilas Patil, Son Get Bail; BJP Faces Internal Rift

The political landscape in Bhiwandi witnessed a significant shift on Saturday after former mayor and Konark Vikas Aghadi leader Vilas Patil was granted anticipatory bail by a Bhiwandi court. |

Bhiwandi: The political landscape in Bhiwandi witnessed a significant shift on Saturday after former mayor and Konark Vikas Aghadi leader Vilas Patil was granted anticipatory bail by a Bhiwandi court. His son, newly elected corporator Advocate Mayuresh Patil, was also granted similar relief. The development has added a fresh twist to the already intense contest for the mayor’s post, triggering renewed political activity across party lines.

Case Stems from Post-Election Clashes

The case dates back to violent clashes that erupted between supporters of Konark Vikas Aghadi and BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule following the declaration of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation election results. The altercation had led to the registration of cases against as many as 51 persons at Nizampur police station. Among those named were Vilas Patil, his son Mayuresh Patil, and several workers from both camps.

On Saturday, the court granted anticipatory bail to a total of 26 accused—23 from Konark Vikas Aghadi and three from the BJP. With Vilas Patil now relieved from the immediate legal threat of arrest, political observers say the mayoral race has entered a decisive phase.

The timing of the bail order is politically crucial. On Friday, the BJP officially announced Narayan Chaudhary as its candidate for the mayor’s post. However, the decision reportedly triggered discontent within the party, with corporator Sumit Patil—nephew of former Union Minister of State Kapil Patil—openly expressing dissatisfaction. This has exposed internal divisions within the BJP at a critical juncture.

Against this backdrop, Vilas Patil’s re-emergence has intensified speculation. Although Konark Vikas Aghadi has only four elected corporators, Patil is believed to command considerable influence among corporators from the NCP SP, Congress and Samajwadi Party. In the past, Patil had successfully engineered cross-voting by Congress corporators to ensure his wife, Pratibha Patil, was elected mayor.

Mayoral Post “Passes Through Patil Family”: Son’s Remark

While Vilas Patil had earlier denied contesting the mayoral election, his son Mayuresh Patil had made a statement suggesting that the mayor’s post traditionally “passes through the Patil family,” fuelling political buzz. Attempts to contact Vilas Patil for his response were unsuccessful.

With shifting alliances, internal party rifts and renewed manoeuvring, the race for Bhiwandi’s mayoral post is set for a high-voltage showdown in the coming days.

