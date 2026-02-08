 Historic Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai Sees 64 Jain Seekers Embrace Ascetic Path At Grand Ceremony
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiHistoric Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai Sees 64 Jain Seekers Embrace Ascetic Path At Grand Ceremony

Historic Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai Sees 64 Jain Seekers Embrace Ascetic Path At Grand Ceremony

The Jain community in Mumbai witnessed a historic moment as 64 mumukshus embraced diksha at the Sanyamrang Mahotsav in Borivali. Held under the guidance of senior Jain acharyas, the five-day event saw participants renounce worldly life through rituals, Rath Yatra and Varshidan worth crores, symbolising complete detachment and spiritual awakening.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
The Jain community in Mumbai witnessed a historical event on Sunday when 64 Mumukshus, or spiritual seekers, embraced diksha—the path of renunciation and asceticism—at the Mahabhinishkraman Mahotsav. |

Mumbai: ​The Jain community in Mumbai witnessed a historical event on Sunday when 64 Mumukshus, or spiritual seekers, embraced diksha—the path of renunciation and asceticism—at the Mahabhinishkraman Mahotsav.

Five-Day Event Culminates in Renunciation

​The Sanyamrang Mahotsav at Chikuwadi, Borivali, organised by Adhyatma Parivar, marked the conclusion of a five-day event under the guidance of 800 sadhus and sadhvis. On Monday, the diksharthis walk into a new life.

​The grand spiritual celebration was held under the guidance of Param Pujya Gachchhadhipati Som Sundar Suri Maharaj Saheb of the Shantichandra Suri Samuday, along with the blessings of spiritual master Param Pujya Yogtilak Suri Maharaj Saheb, revered as the Adhyatma Samrat. The event was further sanctified by the presence of several acharyas and senior monks from the Ramchandra Suri Samuday.

FPJ Shorts
Historic Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai Sees 64 Jain Seekers Embrace Ascetic Path At Grand Ceremony
Historic Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai Sees 64 Jain Seekers Embrace Ascetic Path At Grand Ceremony
Mumbai News: LT Marg Police Nab ₹60 Lakh Fake Gold Scam Accused In Bhiwandi After Four Months On The Run
Mumbai News: LT Marg Police Nab ₹60 Lakh Fake Gold Scam Accused In Bhiwandi After Four Months On The Run
Mananchaya Sawangkaew Reigns Supreme At The 2026 L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125k Series
Mananchaya Sawangkaew Reigns Supreme At The 2026 L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125k Series
Mumbai News: Father Booked After Minor Son’s High-Speed Driving Critically Injures Couple Near Vidyavihar
Mumbai News: Father Booked After Minor Son’s High-Speed Driving Critically Injures Couple Near Vidyavihar

​The event witnessed an overwhelming outpouring of devotion and faith. During the Mahotsav, the mumukshus participated in a grand Rath Yatra and performed Varshidan, donating assets worth crores, symbolising complete detachment from material possessions.

Diksharthis Represent All Ages

These mumukshus represent all age groups—from young children and highly educated youth to elderly individuals—collectively conveying a powerful message of renunciation and spiritual awakening to society. Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home, Harshbhai Sanghavi, and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha were also present, paying homage to the mumukshus’ supreme act of self-surrender.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Father Booked After Minor Son’s High-Speed Driving Critically Injures Couple Near...
article-image

The diksharthis ceremoniously entered the Diksha Mandap amidst devotional music and celebrations. Through sacred chants and prescribed rituals, they will don the Rajoharan and renounce worldly ties, embarking on the path of self-realisation. This will mark the grand culmination of the five-day Sanyamrang Utsav.

Organizers Highlight Spiritual Significance

Members of Adhyatma Parivar—Hitesh Bhai Mota, Dinesh Bhai, Ashish Bhai Golchha, Manish Kheralu, Rupesh Bhai Fofani (Lallubhai), and Alpesh Bhai Burad Sanchor—stated that this event is not merely a festival but a living symbol of the vitality and spiritual strength of Jain Shasan.

​On the fourth night, an emotionally charged Antim Viday (final farewell) ceremony was held. Over the course of the last nine prahars, the mumukshus addressed the audience across three resonating halls, expressing their deep sense of detachment and renunciation. The Diksha Mandap has been artistically transformed into a divine structure resembling a ‘celestial aircraft’, drawing immense admiration from devotees and visitors alike.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Historic Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai Sees 64 Jain Seekers Embrace Ascetic Path At Grand Ceremony
Historic Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai Sees 64 Jain Seekers Embrace Ascetic Path At Grand Ceremony
Mumbai News: LT Marg Police Nab ₹60 Lakh Fake Gold Scam Accused In Bhiwandi After Four Months On...
Mumbai News: LT Marg Police Nab ₹60 Lakh Fake Gold Scam Accused In Bhiwandi After Four Months On...
Mumbai News: Father Booked After Minor Son’s High-Speed Driving Critically Injures Couple Near...
Mumbai News: Father Booked After Minor Son’s High-Speed Driving Critically Injures Couple Near...
Navi Mumbai: Father-In-Law Booked In Koparkhairane For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Toddler, Harassment...
Navi Mumbai: Father-In-Law Booked In Koparkhairane For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Toddler, Harassment...
Marathi TV Actor Arrested In Bullet Motorcycle Theft Case, Five Royal Enfields Seized
Marathi TV Actor Arrested In Bullet Motorcycle Theft Case, Five Royal Enfields Seized