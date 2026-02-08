Historic Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai Sees 64 Jain Seekers Embrace Ascetic Path At Grand Ceremony

The Jain community in Mumbai witnessed a historical event on Sunday when 64 Mumukshus, or spiritual seekers, embraced diksha—the path of renunciation and asceticism—at the Mahabhinishkraman Mahotsav. |

Mumbai: ​The Jain community in Mumbai witnessed a historical event on Sunday when 64 Mumukshus, or spiritual seekers, embraced diksha—the path of renunciation and asceticism—at the Mahabhinishkraman Mahotsav.

Five-Day Event Culminates in Renunciation

​The Sanyamrang Mahotsav at Chikuwadi, Borivali, organised by Adhyatma Parivar, marked the conclusion of a five-day event under the guidance of 800 sadhus and sadhvis. On Monday, the diksharthis walk into a new life.

​The grand spiritual celebration was held under the guidance of Param Pujya Gachchhadhipati Som Sundar Suri Maharaj Saheb of the Shantichandra Suri Samuday, along with the blessings of spiritual master Param Pujya Yogtilak Suri Maharaj Saheb, revered as the Adhyatma Samrat. The event was further sanctified by the presence of several acharyas and senior monks from the Ramchandra Suri Samuday.

​The event witnessed an overwhelming outpouring of devotion and faith. During the Mahotsav, the mumukshus participated in a grand Rath Yatra and performed Varshidan, donating assets worth crores, symbolising complete detachment from material possessions.

Diksharthis Represent All Ages

These mumukshus represent all age groups—from young children and highly educated youth to elderly individuals—collectively conveying a powerful message of renunciation and spiritual awakening to society. Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home, Harshbhai Sanghavi, and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha were also present, paying homage to the mumukshus’ supreme act of self-surrender.

The diksharthis ceremoniously entered the Diksha Mandap amidst devotional music and celebrations. Through sacred chants and prescribed rituals, they will don the Rajoharan and renounce worldly ties, embarking on the path of self-realisation. This will mark the grand culmination of the five-day Sanyamrang Utsav.

Organizers Highlight Spiritual Significance​

Members of Adhyatma Parivar—Hitesh Bhai Mota, Dinesh Bhai, Ashish Bhai Golchha, Manish Kheralu, Rupesh Bhai Fofani (Lallubhai), and Alpesh Bhai Burad Sanchor—stated that this event is not merely a festival but a living symbol of the vitality and spiritual strength of Jain Shasan.

​On the fourth night, an emotionally charged Antim Viday (final farewell) ceremony was held. Over the course of the last nine prahars, the mumukshus addressed the audience across three resonating halls, expressing their deep sense of detachment and renunciation. The Diksha Mandap has been artistically transformed into a divine structure resembling a ‘celestial aircraft’, drawing immense admiration from devotees and visitors alike.

