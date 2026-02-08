Mumbai News: Father Booked After Minor Son’s High-Speed Driving Critically Injures Couple Near Vidyavihar

A late-night accident involving a minor driving a car at high speed left a two-wheeler rider and his wife critically injured near Somaiya College in Vidyavihar on February 5. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A late-night accident involving a minor driving a car at high speed left a two-wheeler rider and his wife critically injured near Somaiya College in Vidyavihar on February 5. The Tilak Nagar police have registered a case against the minor’s father for allowing an underage and unlicensed driver to operate the vehicle.

Father Faces Case for Allowing Underage Driving

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 11.15 pm on Tansa Pipeline Road, near the Somaiya College gate, while the car was heading from Ghatkopar towards Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. The minor, aged 17, allegedly lost control of a Kia Seltos, which rammed into a motorcycle from the opposite direction.

The injured have been identified as Dhurmil Premji Patel, 33, a plywood retailer from Lower Parel, and his wife Minal Patel, residents of Ghatkopar West.

On the night of the incident, after closing his shop, Dhurmil was returning home on a two-wheeler (MH 03 DW 5646) along with his wife Minal. As they reached near Somaiya College, a Kia Seltos car (MH 03 BK 3549), coming from the opposite direction at high speed, rammed into their two-wheeler with great force.

Eyewitness Account of High Speed

Eyewitnesses told police that the car was travelling at nearly 100 kmph at the time of the crash. Due to the impact, the couple was flung nearly 50 feet away, while the car smashed into a wall and came to a halt, sustaining extensive damage.

After the accident, the minor driver and his father, Valji Raja Bhushan, 43, allegedly stepped out of the car and stood near the vehicle as bystanders, locals said. Alerted by residents, police reached the spot and detained both the minor and his father.

Victims in Critical Condition

The severely injured couple was initially rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital and later shifted to Zynova Shalby Hospital on LBS Road, Ghatkopar West, where their condition remains critical, according to relatives.

During the investigation, police verified the minor’s age through his Aadhaar card and birth certificate, confirming his date of birth as June 29, 2008. Based on a complaint filed by the injured man’s uncle, Mahesh Karamshi Patel, 57, the Tilak Nagar police have registered a case against Bhushan.

Charges Filed

The FIR stated that the minor was driving the car in a rash and negligent manner without a valid driving licence, causing grievous injuries. The father has been booked for permitting an underage child to drive, thereby contributing to the offence.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and the Motor Vehicles Act, and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, relatives of the injured have alleged delays in police action against the accused.

