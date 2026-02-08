Mumbai News: 30-Hour Water Cut In Chembur On February 12–13; Several Areas To Be Affected

BMC Work To Disrupt Water Supply In M-East, M-West Wards For 30 Hours | File Pic

Mumbai: The water supply in several areas of M-East and M-West ward (Chembur East and West) will be affected on February 12 and 13, with some areas facing 30-hour long water supply suspension. The affected areas include areas like RCF, BARC, Tata, BPCL colonies, Chembur Camp, Mahul, Anik village and MHADA colony among others.

The BMC is installing a 1200 mm diameter gate at the Turbhe low level reservoir, and will establish a connection in the inlet water channel to enhance water distribution in the Chembur East and West areas.

The work will be undertaken from 2 am of February 12 to 8 am of February 13. During this, water supply in wards- 146, 147 and 148 from M-East and wards 154 and 155 of M-West will be completely shut down for a total of 30 hours.

Areas with water supply cut-off -

M East Ward

HPCL Refinery, HPCL Colony, Varun Beverages, BARC, Gavanpada, Indian Oil Company Limited, BPCL, Colony, Tata Colony, Nityanand Bagh, Rane Chawl (Water supply will be closed from 2 midnight on 12th February to 8 am on 13th February).

RCF Colony (Water supply will remain closed from 2 midnight on 12th February to 8 am on 13th February).

Old Refinery Area, Bharat Nagar, J. Plot, Hashu Advani Nagar, Anik Gaon, MACB, Colony, Sahyadri Nagar, RNA Udyan, MHADA Colony, Rockline Buildings, Vishnu Nagar, Videocon Buildings, S. G Chemical Buildings, Prayagnagar (Water supply will remain closed from midnight on 12th February to 8 am on 13th February).

Om-Ganesh Nagar, Rahul Nagar, Ashok Nagar (Water supply will remain closed from 2 midnight on 12th February to 8 am on 13th February).

M West Ward

BPT, Tata, BPCL, Mahul Village, Marvali Church, Mahul SRA, Farooq Galli, Khadi Machine, R. C. Marg, Sindhi Society, SRA Buildings, Vashi Naka, Amba Pada, Jijamata Nagar, Vittasanchyan, Sailila Ramtekdi, Tolaram Tower, Chembur Camp, Ganesh Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Konkan Nagar, Vashigaon, MHADA Buildings, Mukund Nagar SRA, Lakshmi Nagar, Mitul Enclave, Mysore Colony, M. S. Buildings, Vijay Nagar, R. C Marg Water supply will be closed from 2 am on 12th February to 8 am on 13th February).

The BMC has urged the citizens of M East and M West wards to store the water as a precautionary measure, and use water sparingly during the repair period. Also, as a precautionary measure, the citizens should boil/filter water before consuming it for the three days, post repairs.

Meanwhile, water supply will be affected in areas of the H-West ward (Bandra, Juhu, Santacruz West) from 10 am to midnight on February 10.

The temporary water cut is due to the repair works of a leakage in the 900 mm inlet main water pipeline of the Pali Hill Reservoir in the H-West Ward, there will be no water supply in some areas, while other areas will experience low-pressure supply. Citizens are requested to make necessary arrangements.

Areas where there will be no water supply include: Perry Zone, Khar Danda, Union Park, Chapel Road, Mount Mary Zone, Bandra Reclamation and others.

The residents are appealed to boil/filter water for next four days before consumption.

