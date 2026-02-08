GRP Tightens Security To Curb ‘Phatka Gang’ Menace On Suburban Trains |

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have intensified security along suburban railway tracks to combat the growing menace of the notorious “Phatka Gang” and to prevent incidents of stone-pelting on local and express trains.

60 vulnerable spots identified

According to the GRP, at least 60 vulnerable locations have been identified across Central and Western Railway routes where such criminal gangs are active.

How the gang operates

The Phatka Gang targets passengers standing near the doors of moving local and mail-express trains. Using wooden or metal rods, gang members strike the hands of unsuspecting commuters to snatch mobile phones, wallets, and other valuables.

Crimes causing injuries, deaths

Once the items fall onto the tracks, the criminals quickly grab them and flee. Several such incidents in the past have resulted in serious injuries and even fatalities.

Enhanced patrolling and surveillance

To curb these crimes, the GRP has increased patrolling by security personnel, particularly in sensitive areas. Surveillance measures, including the use of drones, are being deployed to monitor known hotspots. Bushy stretches, poorly lit sections, and areas near large bridge pillars have been identified as prime locations used by these gangs to carry out thefts.

Central, Western Railway split

Out of the 60 identified locations, 39 fall under Central Railway and 21 under Western Railway jurisdiction.

Two-shift police deployment

Security personnel have been deployed in two shifts to maintain strict vigilance at these points. “Over the past few years, crimes by the Phatka Gang have reduced significantly,” said M. Rakesh Kalasagar, Commissioner of Government Railway Police. “Earlier, nearly 80 to 85 such cases were reported annually. Last year, only 12 cases were registered, showing a steady decline. However, these gangs continue to look for new spots, and we are taking strong measures to keep them in check,” he added.

Crimes down but threat remains

Rakesh further stated, “Earlier, almost three-digit figures of such incidents were reported. However, last year only 12 ‘Phatka’ crime cases were registered. We identified 60 vulnerable points and deployed police personnel at these locations in two shifts. As a result, such crimes have reduced significantly. Meanwhile, the criminals keep finding new spots, which we are identifying and taking action against accordingly.”

Warning against stone-pelting

A GRP official said, “Throwing stones at trains endangers the lives of passengers and railway staff. Those involved in such acts will face strict legal action under the relevant sections of the law.”

Focus on commuter safety

“With enhanced surveillance and stricter enforcement, railway officials are confident of further reducing such incidents and ensuring safer travel for millions of daily commuters,” the GRP official further stated.

