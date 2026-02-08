Mumbai Crime: Ghatkopar Police Arrest Orphan Turned Food Delivery Executive For Stealing And Using Motorcycle

Driven by an obsession with motorcycles, a 24-year-old orphan who allegedly turned to crime to fulfil his passion has been arrested by the Ghatkopar police for stealing a two-wheeler and using it to make food deliveries. | AI

Mumbai: Driven by an obsession with motorcycles, a 24-year-old orphan who allegedly turned to crime to fulfil his passion has been arrested by the Ghatkopar police for stealing a two-wheeler and using it to make food deliveries. The accused has been identified as Shantanu Rane, from whom police have recovered the stolen motorcycle.

Theft Reported, Investigation Launched

According to the police, a complaint had been registered regarding the theft of a Honda Unicorn motorcycle from the Ghatkopar area. Acting under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Satish Jadhav, a team from the Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention Unit led by Sub-Inspector Pandurang Salunkhe initiated an investigation.

Police received a tip-off that a man was riding a motorcycle without a registration number plate. Based on this information, a trap was laid at Parsekar Chowk in Katodipada, where Shantanu was detained. On checking the vehicle’s chassis number, police confirmed that the motorcycle had been stolen from Ghatkopar.

Multiple Theft Cases Registered in Thane

Investigations revealed that Shantanu, a resident of Balkum in Thane, was raised in an orphanage and later adopted by a couple. He allegedly developed a fascination for expensive motorcycles at a young age and initially began stealing bikes purely for riding them. Over time, this obsession reportedly led him into habitual crime. Police said multiple cases of motorcycle theft have also been registered against him in Thane city.

Realising that merely riding stolen bikes would not provide a livelihood, Shantanu allegedly decided to use the stolen vehicle for employment. He removed the number plate of the stolen Unicorn motorcycle and took up work as a food delivery executive at a hotel in Sakinaka. Using the stolen, unregistered and unlicensed motorcycle, he allegedly delivered food across Ghatkopar, Sakinaka and Marol areas.

However, heightened police vigilance led to his arrest. Further investigation is underway, police said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/