Mumbai News: Wall Collapse In Jogeshwari Injures Labourer; Late-Night Fire Gutts Three Shops In Chunabhatti

Mumbai: One labour sustained injury after a part of wall collapsed in the SRA Transit Camp, near Durga Mata Mandir in Jogeshwari East on Sunday. The labourers were built a bamboo scaffolding when the wall collapsed. The injured, who is labour for the SRA project has been taken to the Trauma Care hospital, officials said.

Injured Taken to Trauma Care Hospital

Meanwhile, a fire erupted in a commercial structures in Chunabhatti on Sunday midnight. The incident was reported to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) around 12.30 am and a total of three shops were gutted in the fire.

"The incident took place on the Eastern Express Highway, Towards Thane, Opp. Highway Apartment, Chunabhatti. Three shops of G+1 structure were gutted. The fire was extinguished around 1 am," officials from disaster management cell said. No injuries were reported.

