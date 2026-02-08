Mumbai Sees Overall Drop In Street Crime In 2025, But Snatching Incidents Show Worrying Rise

Street crimes across the city have largely declined in 2025 compared to 2024, according to data released by the Mumbai Police. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Street crimes across the city have largely declined in 2025 compared to 2024, according to data released by the Mumbai Police. With fewer cases of robbery, theft and motor vehicle theft reported this year, snatching remains the only street crime category to register an increase, raising concerns among law enforcement agencies.

Robbery and Chain Snatching Cases Drop Sharply

The data shows that robbery cases dropped sharply from 474 in 2024 to 321 in 2025, while chain snatching robberies declined from 116 to 85 cases during the same period. Attempts to commit robbery also saw a reduction, falling from 19 cases last year to 10 this year.

Theft-related street crimes recorded a marginal dip, with 8,060 cases in 2025 compared to 8,262 in 2024. A similar downward trend was observed in motor vehicle thefts, which decreased from 2,589 cases in 2024 to 2,299 cases in 2025, indicating improved surveillance and targeted action against vehicle theft gangs.

Snatching Incidents Increase Significantly

However, snatching incidents increased significantly, rising from 117 cases in 2024 to 181 in 2025, making it the only street crime category to show an upward trend. Police officials said that offenders are increasingly targeting pedestrians, especially during early morning and late evening hours, prompting the need for focused preventive measures.

Senior officers attributed the overall decline in street crime to enhanced patrolling, special drives, plainclothes patrols and hotspot-based policing, deployment of mobile police teams, and wider CCTV coverage.

Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant in crowded areas and report suspicious activity, as efforts continue to keep Mumbai’s streets safer.

Crime Head - In 2025 - in 2024

Robbery - 321 - 474,

Robbery Chain Snatch - 85 - 116,

Att.to.C.Robbery - 10 - 19,

Thefts- 8060 - 8262,

M.V.Thefts. 2299 - 2589,

Snatching, 181 - 117,

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/