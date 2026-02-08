Mumbai Records Temperatures 4°C Above Normal, Hazy Skies And Moderate AQI Persist Over Weekend

Mumbai woke up to hazy and sunny days over the weekend as the temperature has been almost 4°C above normal. | SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to hazy and sunny days over the weekend as the temperature has been almost 4°C above normal. On Sunday February 8, the maximum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory was 34.5°C, which was 3.6°C above normal. While the Colaba observatory recorded maximum temperature of 33.4°C, which was 3.7°C above normal.

Sunday’s Peak Temperatures

The low wind pattern which has hiked the mercury also causes non-settlement of dust particles in the air, resulting worsening the already poor air quality index (AQI). As per CPCB data, the overall AQI of Mumbai on Sunday was 118, which falls in moderate category. Some of the areas with poorest AQI in Mumbai were: Sion (175), Navy Nagar-Colaba (151), Malad West (143), Bandra East (159), Andheri East (147) and CSMIA T2 (143) among others.

As per local weather forecast from IMD for the next 48 hours for Mumbai City and suburbs, the skies will be partly cloudy with haze, and maximum and minimum temperature will be 33°C and 18°C, respectively.

Relief Expected Soon

Officials from the IMD said that the change in wind pattern has increased the city temperature, however, the mercury will fall once again in next few days as the north easternly winds settle. This will be the last fall in mercury for the winter season, before the island city experiencing the monsoon heat by end of this month.

