Mumbai Corporator Makarand Narwekar Proposes Congestion Tax In Business Districts To Ease Traffic And Cut Pollution

corporator from Colaba Makarand Narwekar | File Pic

Mumbai: To combat crippling traffic congestion and promote sustainable urban mobility in Mumbai, the BMC needs a bold move like implementation congestion tax in central business districts of the metropolis. And this tax must be imposed in the upcoming BMC budget, corporator from Colaba Makarand Narwekar has demanded.

Tax on Solo Drivers in Busy Zones

In a letter to BMC commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani, three-time corporator Narwekar has said that the private vehicles with single occupants in high-traffic zones should be taxed. “I demand that BMC should identify traffic prone spots in the city and deliberate on the idea of congestion tax by charging vehicles for entering high-traffic zones. BMC should lead this initiative and allot funds for tax collection points. There should be facility for automatic deduction via FASTag at checkpoints. The policy can be announced in the upcoming budget and then implemented on a pilot basis,” said Narwekar.

He has highlighted that this policy is implemented in other dense business districts like London and Singapore, adding that the recently tabled Economic Survey report has recommended congestion pricing as a way to ease traffic, cut emissions and improve mobility.

Read Also Mumbai To Get New Mayor On February 11 As Poll Unopposed

Pilot Suggested for South Mumbai

Demanding a trial for this policy, Narwekar said, “This policy can be implemented in congested central business districts like south Mumbai on a pilot basis. Focused trial in the island city could offer critical insights into the feasibility, challenges and benefits of implementing a congestion charge in Mumbai. This tax will discourage unnecessary vehicle usage, encourage public transportation, and reduce both traffic congestion and air pollution.”

Narwekar has proposed that the tax can be around Rs 50 to 100 per entry during peak hours (8-11 AM and 5-8 PM). High-traffic zones can be demarcated using existing CCTV networks and Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras at entry points.

"This move is expected to generate estimated Rs 200-300 crore annually which can be used to improve city’s air quality," he added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/