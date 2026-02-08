Mumbai To Get New Mayor On February 11 As Poll Unopposed

Ritu Tawade |

Mumbai: Almost a month after the 2026 BMC elections concluded, on Wednesday noon, February 11 the first special meeting of all 227 newly elected corporators will take place in the BMC House, where the mayor- the first citizen of Mumbai will be officially elected.

On Friday, BJP corporator from Ghatkopar, Ritu Tawde filed the nomination for the mayoral post with the municipal secretary, in the presence of Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam and many party's other newly elected corporators. While for the post of deputy mayor, Shiv Sena (Shinde)'s corporator from Dahisar, Sanjay Ghadi filed the nomination. The mayoral election will be unopposed and the no other party, including the Sena UBT has fielded their candidate for mayoral post. The Sena UBT said they will not nomination any corporator for mayoral or deputy mayoral post as the ruling Mahayuti has nominated a 'Marathi Mumbaikar' as first citizen of the city.

Eighth woman mayor of Mumbai

Tawde was among the top contenders as the post of Mumbai mayor was reserved for General (Woman) category. Tawde will be the eighth women mayor in the history of Mumbai. Interestingly, out of eight woman mayors, five are from the Shiv Sena (undivided). These give Sena's woman mayors are elected in consecutively from the year 1997 to 2022.

Woman mayors of Mumbai-

1956 (less than a year tenure): Sulochana Modi (Congress)

1994 - 95 : Nirmala Samant Prabhavalkar (Congress)

1997-98 : Vishakha Raut (undivided Shiv Sena)

2007-09 : Dr. Shubha Raul (undivided Shiv Sena)

2009–12 : Shraddha Jadhav (undivided Shiv Sena)

2014-17 : Snehal Ambekar (undivided Shiv Sena)

2019 - 22 : Kishori Pednekar (undivided Shiv Sena)

2026 - Ritu Tawde (BJP)

Also Watch:

Elections for Statutory Committees

As the ruling parties have now nominated their candidate for the mayoral and deputy mayor's post, the way is now clear for appointments of chairpersons for the Standing, BEST, Improvement, Education, Health and Law committees, and their their members. The BJP is firm on keeping the Standing committee chairmanship, the one incharge of all financial decisions of Mumbai, and BEST commitee. While, the Shinde Sena will get Improvement committee.

The ruling alliance has been mum on the for the statutory committees' chairmanships. However, it is likely that BJP corporator Prabhakar Shinde will be nominated for the Standing committee chairmanship.

The election of the Standing and Education committee is expected on February 20, followed by the Improvement committee on February 24.

The announcement of the committee members is expected this week.

