Mumbai News: Worli Residents Oppose BMC’s Helipad Plan At Coastal Road Jetty

The Worli Residents Association (WRA) have raised strong objections against the proposed helipad at Worli Jetty, along the Mumbai South Coastal Road, citing the noise pollution, impact on quality life, traffic disturbances due to VVIP movement, lack of public consultation and environmental sensitivity. The residents have urged the BMC to withdraw the proposal and indentify a less sensitive area.

BMC Helipad Plan

The BMC has planned a helipad at the Worli jetty, to be run on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model and a tender was floated. And two major companies, Raymond and Jindal, have expressed interest. Designed to accommodate medium-class helicopters, the proposed facility will cater to medical emergencies, coastal surveillance and VIP transportation. The selected private partner will share revenue generated from helicopter take-offs and landings, officials said.

Noise Pollution Objection

However, the WRA has now raised objections against the jetty. On behalf of the residents, Viren Shah has written to the BMC commissioner, urban development department, DGCA and MPCB raising their critical concerns. Shah said, "Helicopter take-off and landing operations generate extremely high noise levels, commonly in the range of 100-120 dB at close proximity, which is far in excess of the permissible limits prescribed under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 (55 dB during daytime and 45 dB at night for residential areas). Worli is a densely populated residential zone, and such intermittent yet intense noise will cause serious disturbance to residents, including senior citizens, children and patients on nearby hospitals.'

Quality of Life Impact

Citing impact on quality life, Shah said, "The Mumbai Coastal Road was conceived as a public infrastructure project to improve urban mobility and environmental conditions. The introduction of a helipad -particularly for VVIP movements-will fundamentally compromise residential peace, mental well-being, and overall quality of life for thousands of citizens residing along this stretch. To the best of our knowledge, no meaningful public consultation or consent process has been undertaken with affected residents, housing societies, and local stakeholders prior to proposing this facility. This is contrary to established principles of participatory and transparent urban planning," Shah said.

Environmental Sensitivity Raised

WRA also say that the proposed site falls within a coastal and environmentally sensitive zone, and any such development must mandatorily undergo a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), detailed noise mapping, and full public disclosure before any approvals are granted.

Meeting With BMC

The residents have a meeting proposed with the BMC's G South ward office in this week, where they will convey their objections in-person.

Government Backing Cited

The helipad proposal by the BMC follows a directive from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to assess the site’s potential. A structural review by the Maharashtra Maritime Board confirmed its suitability. Last year, Pawan Hans Ltd., a public-sector aviation company, also endorsed the Worli Jetty as feasible and logistically suitable for medium-sized helicopters.

Jetty’s Background

Located 120 metres into the Arabian Sea opposite Worli Dairy, the jetty was originally built as a temporary structure during Phase 1 of the MCRP but was retained at the coastal police’s request for surveillance purposes.

