BMC Announces 30-Hour Water Cut In Parts Of Mumbai On February 12–13; Check Details

The BMC will undertake essential water infrastructure works to strengthen water supply in the M East and M West wards. As part of this initiative, water supply will remain completely shut for 30 hours, from 2 am on Thursday, February 12, to 8 am on Friday, February 13 in some parts of Govandi, Chembur, Mankhurd and Shivaji Nagar.

Major Pipeline Works Planned

The shutdown is required for the installation of a 1200 mm diameter sluice valve on the inlet water main at the Turbhe Low Level Reservoir, along with connecting a 1200 mm inlet water pipeline to the AMT-II tunnel shaft. These works aim to improve the reliability and efficiency of water distribution in both wards. The BMC has urged residents in the affected areas to store adequate water in advance, use water sparingly during the shutdown, and boil and filter drinking water for three days as a precaution after supply is restored.

Affected Areas

M East Ward

HPCL Refinery and Colony, RCF Colony, BARC, BPCL Colony, Tata Colony, Anik Village, Sahyadri Nagar, Mhada Colonies, Om Ganesh Nagar, Rahul Nagar, Ashok Nagar, and surrounding residential and industrial areas.

M West Ward

BPT, BPCL, Tata areas, Mahul Village, Chembur Camp, Sindhi Society, Vashi Naka, Jijamata Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Mhada buildings, RC Marg, and adjoining localities.

