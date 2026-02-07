Mumbai News: BMC To Conduct Mandatory Medical Screening And Vaccination For 4,000 Haj 2026 Pilgrims At Civic Hospitals

Civic hospitals across Mumbai prepare to carry out compulsory health checks and vaccination for Haj 2026 pilgrims | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Feb 07: Around 4,000 pilgrims from Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to participate in Haj 2026 (1447 H), for which mandatory medical screening and vaccination will be carried out at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) medical facilities, including Cooper Hospital in Juhu.

The move follows updated Health Requirements and Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, making medical fitness a compulsory prerequisite for all pilgrims.

BMC facilities deployed for medical screening

The Haj Committee of India (HCOI), after discussions with the Municipal Commissioner of the BMC, finalised the deployment of BMC hospitals and medical centres for the screening process.

Cooper Hospital and Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital have been assigned 300 pilgrims each, while other BMC facilities will support the remaining batches.

Pilgrims divided into batches for coordination

To ensure smooth coordination, pilgrims have been divided into groups of 150, with a trained facilitator from the Haj Committee assigned to each batch. Pilgrims are required to bring their medical history along with fresh investigation reports, including Random Blood Sugar (RBS), Renal Function Test (RFT), Liver Function Test (LFT), chest X-ray, ECG, Urine Pregnancy Test (for female pilgrims), and ultrasound reports in case of pregnancy. Additional investigations at BMC facilities will be conducted only if abnormalities are detected in these reports.

Medical conditions disqualifying pilgrims

As per the HCOI circular, certain categories of pilgrims will be declared medically unfit for Haj 2026. These include patients with major organ failure such as kidney failure requiring dialysis, heart failure with symptoms during minimal physical activity, chronic lung disease requiring oxygen support, and advanced liver cirrhosis.

Other disqualifying conditions include severe neurological or psychiatric disorders, dementia among elderly pilgrims, high-risk or late-stage pregnancy, active infectious diseases such as pulmonary tuberculosis, and cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or immunosuppressive treatment.

Mandatory vaccination protocol

Vaccination has also been made mandatory. The Quadrivalent Meningococcal Meningitis Vaccine (QMMV) will be administered to all medically fit pilgrims, while the Seasonal Influenza Vaccine (SIV) is compulsory for pilgrims aged 65 years and above. Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) will not be administered. COVID-19 vaccination details must be recorded on the health card.

