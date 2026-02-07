 Mumbai News: BMC To Conduct Mandatory Medical Screening And Vaccination For 4,000 Haj 2026 Pilgrims At Civic Hospitals
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC To Conduct Mandatory Medical Screening And Vaccination For 4,000 Haj 2026 Pilgrims At Civic Hospitals

Mumbai News: BMC To Conduct Mandatory Medical Screening And Vaccination For 4,000 Haj 2026 Pilgrims At Civic Hospitals

Around 4,000 Mumbai pilgrims heading for Haj 2026 will undergo compulsory medical screening and vaccination at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation hospitals, following updated health rules issued by Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in coordination with the Haj Committee of India.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Civic hospitals across Mumbai prepare to carry out compulsory health checks and vaccination for Haj 2026 pilgrims | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Feb 07: Around 4,000 pilgrims from Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to participate in Haj 2026 (1447 H), for which mandatory medical screening and vaccination will be carried out at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) medical facilities, including Cooper Hospital in Juhu.

The move follows updated Health Requirements and Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, making medical fitness a compulsory prerequisite for all pilgrims.

BMC facilities deployed for medical screening

The Haj Committee of India (HCOI), after discussions with the Municipal Commissioner of the BMC, finalised the deployment of BMC hospitals and medical centres for the screening process.

FPJ Shorts
BJP Breaks 44-Year Streak, Nominates Ritu Tawde As Mumbai Mayor In Strategic Move; Opposition Steps Aside
BJP Breaks 44-Year Streak, Nominates Ritu Tawde As Mumbai Mayor In Strategic Move; Opposition Steps Aside
IND VS USA: Wankhede Stunned In Silence As Abhishek Sharma Departs For Golden Duck In ICC T20 World Cup Debut
IND VS USA: Wankhede Stunned In Silence As Abhishek Sharma Departs For Golden Duck In ICC T20 World Cup Debut
Mumbai To Get 238 Vande Metro AC Local Trains Under MUTP Phase III And III-A To Transform Suburban Travel
Mumbai To Get 238 Vande Metro AC Local Trains Under MUTP Phase III And III-A To Transform Suburban Travel
'Mumbai Cha Raja...': Wankhede Erupts In Chants For Rohit Sharma As Former Captain Arrives With ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy
'Mumbai Cha Raja...': Wankhede Erupts In Chants For Rohit Sharma As Former Captain Arrives With ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy

Cooper Hospital and Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital have been assigned 300 pilgrims each, while other BMC facilities will support the remaining batches.

Pilgrims divided into batches for coordination

To ensure smooth coordination, pilgrims have been divided into groups of 150, with a trained facilitator from the Haj Committee assigned to each batch. Pilgrims are required to bring their medical history along with fresh investigation reports, including Random Blood Sugar (RBS), Renal Function Test (RFT), Liver Function Test (LFT), chest X-ray, ECG, Urine Pregnancy Test (for female pilgrims), and ultrasound reports in case of pregnancy. Additional investigations at BMC facilities will be conducted only if abnormalities are detected in these reports.

Medical conditions disqualifying pilgrims

As per the HCOI circular, certain categories of pilgrims will be declared medically unfit for Haj 2026. These include patients with major organ failure such as kidney failure requiring dialysis, heart failure with symptoms during minimal physical activity, chronic lung disease requiring oxygen support, and advanced liver cirrhosis.

Other disqualifying conditions include severe neurological or psychiatric disorders, dementia among elderly pilgrims, high-risk or late-stage pregnancy, active infectious diseases such as pulmonary tuberculosis, and cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or immunosuppressive treatment.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Bhopal News: BMC Gears Up For Swachh Survekshan 2025–26 With ₹3.07 Crore Wall Art Project
article-image

Mandatory vaccination protocol

Vaccination has also been made mandatory. The Quadrivalent Meningococcal Meningitis Vaccine (QMMV) will be administered to all medically fit pilgrims, while the Seasonal Influenza Vaccine (SIV) is compulsory for pilgrims aged 65 years and above. Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) will not be administered. COVID-19 vaccination details must be recorded on the health card.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Breaks 44-Year Streak, Nominates Ritu Tawde As Mumbai Mayor In Strategic Move; Opposition Steps...
BJP Breaks 44-Year Streak, Nominates Ritu Tawde As Mumbai Mayor In Strategic Move; Opposition Steps...
Mumbai To Get 238 Vande Metro AC Local Trains Under MUTP Phase III And III-A To Transform Suburban...
Mumbai To Get 238 Vande Metro AC Local Trains Under MUTP Phase III And III-A To Transform Suburban...
Salman Khan Attends RSS Vyakhyanmala Event In Mumbai As Part Of Centenary Celebrations - WATCH
Salman Khan Attends RSS Vyakhyanmala Event In Mumbai As Part Of Centenary Celebrations - WATCH
Mumbai’s KEM Hospital Launches Educational Film Series On 67 Diseases To Boost Public Health...
Mumbai’s KEM Hospital Launches Educational Film Series On 67 Diseases To Boost Public Health...
'Came All The Way From England’: Fans Arrive At Mumbai’s Wankhede For IND vs USA, T20 World Cup...
'Came All The Way From England’: Fans Arrive At Mumbai’s Wankhede For IND vs USA, T20 World Cup...