Bhopal News: BMC Gears Up For Swachh Survekshan 2025–26 With ₹3.07 Crore Wall Art Project

Bhopal News: BMC Gears Up For Swachh Survekshan 2025–26 With Rs 3.07 Crore Wall Art Project | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has rolled out a major beautification initiative as part of preparations for upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2025–26 under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

With an estimated cost of Rs 3.07 crore, the project aims to convert dull and unused city walls into vibrant works of art, effectively transforming Bhopal into an open art gallery, BMC officials said. Initiative is designed not only to enhance visual appeal of city but also to spread strong messages of cleanliness, hygiene and civic responsibility.

Officials said wall paintings will creatively blend Bhopal’s cultural heritage with modern sanitation themes, encouraging citizens to adopt cleanliness as a daily habit. Innovation will be at core of project, with murals focusing on waste management, public hygiene and responsible behaviour through visually engaging designs.

Civic body believes initiative will play a key role in strengthening Bhopal’s performance in national cleanliness survey.

City to shine ahead of survey

To implement project, BMC is in process of finalising a panel of agencies through tenders. Work is expected to begin by end of February. The timing is significant as central survey teams from New Delhi usually visit city during March and April for Swachh Survekshan assessment. Murals will come up at prominent locations including major roads, intersections and public buildings to ensure maximum visibility and strong impression on evaluators. Project will be executed under a one-year rate contract, allowing continuous artistic development across different areas of city.

Murals to curb defacement

Apart from beautification, wall art initiative is also expected to help check illegal poster pasting, spitting and defacement of public property. Officials believe well-maintained and attractive murals naturally discourage such activities, contributing to cleaner and more disciplined public spaces.

Official response

Speaking to Free Press, BMC Additional Commissioner Varun Awasthi said tenders have been issued for wall paintings at public places and major intersections. “Work will begin as soon as tender process is completed,” Awasthi said.