Bhopal News: Demolition Drive, Bribery Allegations Against BMC Officials

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The anti-encroachment drive by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the district administration has triggered a controversy, with allegations of corruption and selective targeting against the Bhopal Municipal Council (BMC) officials.

While officials faced bribery charges during action in Budhwara, traders in Anand Nagar feared eviction from decades-old shops, pushing the issue into the political spotlight.

Tension flared up in Budhwara on Friday when a trader filmed officials during an anti-encroachment operation and accused them of extortion. In the video, the trader alleged that shops were allowed to operate at the crossroads only after monetary transactions.

Encroachment officer Mahesh Gauhar denied the allegations, saying that the trader was deliberately obstructing official duty and misbehaving with the team.

Anand Nagar: Decades-old shops under threat

In Anand Nagar, anger has been brewing among traders who have received eviction notices despite operating shops for 40 to 50 years. On Saturday, a delegation met Pradesh Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari, alleging discrimination in compensation.