 Bhopal News: Demolition Drive, Bribery Allegations Against BMC Officials
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Demolition Drive, Bribery Allegations Against BMC Officials

Bhopal News: Demolition Drive, Bribery Allegations Against BMC Officials

Tension flared up in Budhwara on Friday when a trader filmed officials during an anti-encroachment operation and accused them of extortion. In the video, the trader alleged that shops were allowed to operate at the crossroads only after monetary transactions. Encroachment officer Mahesh Gauhar denied the allegations,.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 12:57 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The anti-encroachment drive by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the district administration has triggered a controversy, with allegations of corruption and selective targeting against the Bhopal Municipal Council (BMC) officials.

Read Also
MP News: ‘Collusion Between BJP & Election Commission,’ LoP Umang Singhar On Reports Claiming 3...
article-image

While officials faced bribery charges during action in Budhwara, traders in Anand Nagar feared eviction from decades-old shops, pushing the issue into the political spotlight.

Tension flared up in Budhwara on Friday when a trader filmed officials during an anti-encroachment operation and accused them of extortion. In the video, the trader alleged that shops were allowed to operate at the crossroads only after monetary transactions.

Encroachment officer Mahesh Gauhar denied the allegations, saying that the trader was deliberately obstructing official duty and misbehaving with the team.

FPJ Shorts
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 9th Budget Today At 11 am, Tax Relief In Focus
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 9th Budget Today At 11 am, Tax Relief In Focus
Mumbai Crime: Gunshots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty's Juhu Residence; Police Launch Probe - VIDEO
Mumbai Crime: Gunshots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty's Juhu Residence; Police Launch Probe - VIDEO
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget 2026-27 In Parliament Today; Focus On Growth, Fiscal Discipline
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget 2026-27 In Parliament Today; Focus On Growth, Fiscal Discipline
Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Exposes Growing Fault Lines In Pawar Family
Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Exposes Growing Fault Lines In Pawar Family

Anand Nagar: Decades-old shops under threat

Read Also
Bhopal News: Transport Rules To Be Changed To Run Government Buses; Senior Secretaries Hold Meeting...
article-image

In Anand Nagar, anger has been brewing among traders who have received eviction notices despite operating shops for 40 to 50 years. On Saturday, a delegation met Pradesh Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari, alleging discrimination in compensation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Demolition Drive, Bribery Allegations Against BMC Officials
Bhopal News: Demolition Drive, Bribery Allegations Against BMC Officials
Bhopal News: Tiger Injured In Terrestrial Fight Rescued
Bhopal News: Tiger Injured In Terrestrial Fight Rescued
Bhopal News: 77-Year-Old Man Loses ₹1.49 Crore In Digital Investment Scam
Bhopal News: 77-Year-Old Man Loses ₹1.49 Crore In Digital Investment Scam
Bhopal News: Directorate of Enforcement Attaches Assets Of Ex-Health Official, Wife
Bhopal News: Directorate of Enforcement Attaches Assets Of Ex-Health Official, Wife
Bhopal News: 12-Year-Old Dies Of Gunshot Injury With Illegal Firearm
Bhopal News: 12-Year-Old Dies Of Gunshot Injury With Illegal Firearm