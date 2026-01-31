MP News: ‘Collusion Between BJP & Election Commission,’ LoP Umang Singhar On Reports Claiming 3 Lakh Names Could Be Removed From Bhopal Voter Lists

Umang Singhar (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar has strongly reacted to reports that a large number of voters’ names may be removed from the new voter list in Bhopal district. He labelled it as a 'collusion between the BJP government and the Election Commission."

In a post shared on social media platform X, Singhar called the situation serious and worrying, alleging that nearly 2.5 to 3 lakh voters could lose their voting rights under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

He said that removing such a huge number of names without proper transparency and public information amounts to playing with democracy. According to him, the voter list update is being carried out without clear accountability or explanation to the public.

Check out his X post below :

नई मतदाता सूची के नाम पर लोकतंत्र से खिलवाड़!



भोपाल में SIR प्रक्रिया के तहत 2.5 से 3 लाख मतदाताओं के नाम काटे जाने की आशंका अत्यंत गंभीर और चिंताजनक है।



बिना पारदर्शिता, बिना जवाबदेही और बिना व्यापक सूचना के मतदाता सूची में इस तरह की छेड़छाड़ लोकतांत्रिक अधिकारों पर सीधा हमला… — Umang Singhar (@UmangSinghar) January 31, 2026

Singhar questioned the basis on which so many voters are being marked for deletion. He asked who gave the instructions and what criteria were used to identify these names. He alleged that genuine voters are being unfairly deprived of their right to vote.

Calling it a direct attack on democratic rights, Singhar accused the BJP government and the Election Commission of acting together in the matter. He claimed that the process lacks openness and may affect free and fair elections if not corrected in time.

The Congress leader said that voting is a basic right of every citizen and any attempt to remove valid voters from the list is unacceptable. He stressed that such actions can weaken public trust in the election system.

Singhar further stated that the Congress party will stand with every valid voter and will fight to protect their rights. He said the party will raise the issue at every level, from the streets to the Assembly, to ensure that no eligible voter is denied their vote.

Yesterday, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Friday alleged that the BJP had misused ‘Form 7’, a key part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, to target the Congress party.

मैं मध्य प्रदेश कांग्रेस परिवार के सभी नेताओं और साथियों से आग्रह करता हूँ कि अपने क्षेत्र में जहाँ भी SIR के तहत BLO/अधिकारी/BJP BLA गड़बड़ी कर रहा हो, उसके खिलाफ थाने में जाकर FIR दर्ज करवाएँ।



संविधान ने मतदान का अधिकार दिया है, इस पर हम आँच नहीं आने देंगे। pic.twitter.com/CvQgIlQgTj — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) January 30, 2026

He claimed that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were being pressured by the government to use the form to object to the inclusion of and remove the names of Congress leaders and workers from the voter list.

Patwari said the move was aimed at weakening the opposition ahead of elections and called it unfair and against democratic values.

Both Congress leaders raised strong objections over the voter list revision process, alleging that it was being misused to target opposition supporters.

Some media reports claimed that under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bhopal district, the names of nearly 2.5 to 3 lakh voters could be removed from the new voter list. Officials said verification work was ongoing, with thousands of notices issued and objections recorded. The large-scale revision raised concerns about transparency and possible voter exclusion.