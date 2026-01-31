 MP News: Chaotic Brawl Breaks Out Between Two Groups At Shivpuri Health Centre; Chairs & Stretchers Thrown-- VIDEO
A clash between two groups broke out at Karera Community Health Centre after an earlier village dispute over a farming machine reignited. The fight turned violent, with people throwing chairs and stretchers, causing panic in the hospital. Police intervened to control the situation. An FIR was filed against 15 people, and six have been arrested.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A violent clash broke out between two groups at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Shivpuri, where they threw chairs and stretchers on one and other on Saturday.

The incident took place in Karera area of Shivpuri, creating panic inside the hospital premises. The fight became so intense that chairs and stretchers were thrown at each other.

A video of the incident is now going viral on social media, showing people attacking one another.

Check out the video below :

According to information, the dispute had first started in Ramgarha village over the use of a farming machine in a field. The argument soon turned into a fight, and both sides allegedly attacked each other with sticks and axes.

Several people from both groups were injured in the village clash.

The injured persons were later brought to the Karera CHC for medical examination. However, when both groups came face to face again inside the hospital, their old rivalry flared up. Within minutes, they started fighting again, causing chaos in the hospital campus.

The viral video clearly shows people pushing, hitting, and throwing chairs and stretchers. The sudden violence created fear among patients, their families, and hospital staff. For some time, normal hospital services were disturbed due to the incident.

Police personnel present at the spot quickly stepped in and separated both sides. Additional police force also reached the hospital after receiving information and brought the situation under control.

Station in-charge Vinod Chhawei said both groups belong to the same family and their dispute had begun in the village. The fight restarted during the medical check-up at the hospital.

Police have registered an FIR against 15 people from both sides. So far, six accused have been arrested and sent to jail, while efforts are ongoing to catch the remaining suspects.

