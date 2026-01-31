Indore News: 13-Year-Old Boy On Way To Tuition Strangled To Death Using Nylon Rope, Then Crushed With Bricks; Body Found Hidden In Bed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy was brutally murdered by two drunk men at Shree Nagar in Indore on Friday. The accused allegedly strangled his neck by a nylon rope, then crushed his head using bricks.

After murdering him, they hid the body inside their apartment, concealing it in a bed.

Read full story below :

The victim, identified as Atif Ali, had left home for tuition classes on Wednesday evening but never returned.

According to his family, he had been missing since around 9 pm. When he did not come back, his relatives started searching for him and later informed the police.

During the investigation, police checked CCTV footage from the area. The footage showed Atif entering Shree Devi Apartment in Shree Nagar area of Indore, but he was not seen leaving the building.

This raised suspicion, and police began questioning residents and people connected to the apartment.

Family members said Atif used to visit the building to meet his friend Ayan. However, on that day, his friend was not at home.

Despite repeated searches, there was no sign of the boy. Later, police found a jacket on the terrace stained with blood, which increased fears of foul play.

How was the accused identified?

According to police, the accused, identified as Rehaan, was moving around with the family and others during the search. His behaviour appeared suspicious.

When questioned strictly, he reportedly broke down and confessed to the crime. He told police that Atif had been beaten and then strangled with a nylon rope.

The boy was allegedly attacked on the sixth-floor terrace and later the body was hidden in a room at the accused’s flat on the fourth floor.

Police also said another person named Rizwan was involved. To avoid suspicion, an elderly woman, one of both's grandmother was made to lie on a bed in the room so that police would not check it closely.

The exact reason for the murder is still not clear. Police are questioning the accused and continuing the investigation.

The incident has shocked the local community and left the family in deep grief.