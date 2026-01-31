MP News: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Mistakenly Consuming 'Cattle's Medicine' In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old student died after allegedly consuming a wrong medicine in Chhatarpur district on Saturday.

The family suspects that he may have consumed medicine used for cattle feed.

According to information, the student has been identified as Arman Singh, a Class 11 student.

Arman was known to be bright in studies, and his exams were scheduled to begin from February 10. The sudden death of the student has shocked his family and the villagers.

The incident took place in Ranital/Andhiyara village under the Bijawar police station area of Chhatarpur district.

According to family members, Arman’s health worsened at around 5 am. He went to his uncle and said, “Save me, I have taken medicine. I don’t want to die.” Soon after this, he became unconscious.

The family immediately took him to Bijawar Hospital. Due to his serious condition, doctors referred him to the District Hospital in Chhatarpur, where he died during treatment.

Family members said that Arman had gone to sleep around 10 pm after running the flour mill at home. In the morning, he complained of restlessness and heat and then informed his uncle that he had consumed some medicine. The family rushed him to the hospital without delay, but his life could not be saved.

Arman had lost his father, Narendra Singh, during his childhood. Since then, his mother had raised him with great care. After the incident, his mother is in deep shock, and the family is grieving. The village is also in mourning.

Arman’s uncle, Jitendra Singh, said that Arman told him about taking medicine but could not explain the reason.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation. Arman’s mobile phone will also be checked to find any clue related to the incident.