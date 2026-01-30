 MP News: Youth Held For Trapping Schoolgirls By Spraying Perfume, Using Occult Tricks In Ashoknagar
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 08:04 PM IST
Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A youth has been arrested for trapping schoolgirls and luring them into his 'love trap' by following them and using occult practices in Ashoknagar on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Vishal Raghuvanshi, a resident of Sawan, reportedly targeted schoolgirls after they left school, attempting to influence them by spraying perfume and performing rituals.

According to police, Vishal had been following the girls for several days. He allegedly engaged in inappropriate acts while trying to lure them and pursued them for long distances after school hours.

Parents give 'tip-off'

The behavior raised concerns among parents, who provided secret information to Kotwali police about the youth’s suspicious activities.

Kotwal Ravi Pratap Singh Chauhan said that police acted on the tip-off and arrested Vishal near Saluja Tower. During a search, officers recovered a bottle of perfume and a book related to occult practices from his possession.

These items indicated that the accused had planned to use rituals and manipulative methods to trap the schoolgirls.

Parents of the students revealed that Vishal had been following schoolgirls for three to four days before his arrest. Although the initial complaint did not mention occult practices, the recovered items confirmed the suspect’s intentions.

Police have now taken preventive action to ensure he does not harass anyone further.

Local residents also said that the accused often wore multiple garlands around his neck and hands and was known for performing occult activities in the area.

Vishal Raghuvanshi was presented in the SDM court, which sent him to jail.

Authorities have urged parents and students to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior immediately. The police have also assured increased monitoring around schools and public areas to prevent such incidents in the future.

The swift arrest has been appreciated by residents, highlighting the importance of community cooperation in ensuring the safety of children.

