MP News: Cycle Stand Operator Dragged, Brutally Beaten At Jabalpur Railway Station; Disturbing CCTV Clip Viral

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A cycle stand operator was brutally beaten by a few youths at the railway parking in Jabalpur on Thursday.

The cycle stand is located on Platform Number 4 of Madanmahal Railway Station.

The scene created panic among people present at the spot, as the operator was bleeding badly, and the attackers continued beating him without any mercy.

The violent incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the station, and the video was circulated on social media.

The injured man has been identified as Shakti Sonkar, who works at the cycle stand.

In the CCTV footage, Shakti can be seen sitting at the cycle stand and doing his routine work. Within moments, two to three youths arrive at the spot. Without any visible provocation, they soon start beating him while he is still seated.

As the attack turns more violent, the youths are seen dragging Shakti out of the cycle stand area and onto the road nearby. Even after pulling him outside, they continue to beat him brutally.

The footage shows the attackers showing no mercy, repeatedly hitting him and leaving him badly injured.

Watch the disturbing video below :

A cycle stand operator brutally beaten by 2–3 youths at the stand located Madanmahal Railway Station in Jabalpur#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/zUBt52AJ2J — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 30, 2026

During the assault, Shakti suffers serious head injuries. His head starts bleeding heavily, and blood can be clearly seen in the CCTV video. The situation becomes alarming as he appears helpless under the attack. After some time, another person present at the station steps in and manages to stop the fight, preventing further harm.

In the later part of the video, Shakti can be seen sitting on the ground, holding his head with a handkerchief. He is seen wiping blood from his face and head

After the video went viral, Madanmahal police took immediate action. Two accused, Sahil Thakur and Shubham Thakur, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Police officials said that the investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to find out the exact reason behind the attack.

The Madanmahal police stated that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the assault.