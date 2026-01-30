MP News: 4 Killed After Speeding Truck Hits Car From Behind In Gwalior; Police Suspect Dense Fog | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Dense fog caused a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior which killed 4 people on the spot, as reported on Friday morning.

The accident occurred when a speeding truck hit a car on the Bhind Road highway near Bantu Dhaba.

The accident was very severe. The victims included two women and two men. All of them were members of the same family and were residents of Bhind district.

The family was traveling from Bhind to Gwalior. Around 8 am, when their car reached near Bantu Dhaba, a fast-moving truck hit the car from behind.

After the collision, the truck lost control and went into bushes on the right side of the road.

Probe on

Police reached the spot after getting information and started rescue operations. The bodies were taken out from the car and sent for post-mortem.

Initial investigation suggests that dense fog and high speed may have caused the accident.

The police are searching for the truck driver and further investigation is underway. Traffic was also affected for some time after the accident.

Further details are awaited.