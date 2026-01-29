 Union Carbide Gas Tragedy: Final Arguments Appeals Set For February 3; CBI Submits Death Verification Report Of Then UCC Shift Supervisor
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalUnion Carbide Gas Tragedy: Final Arguments Appeals Set For February 3; CBI Submits Death Verification Report Of Then UCC Shift Supervisor

Union Carbide Gas Tragedy: Final Arguments Appeals Set For February 3; CBI Submits Death Verification Report Of Then UCC Shift Supervisor

In the Union Carbide gas tragedy case, the CBI submitted the death verification report of then UCC shift supervisor Shakeel Qureshi in Principal District and Sessions Court, Bhopal. Appeals by convicts seeking leniency and CBI’s plea for harsher sentences are pending. Final arguments by CBI are scheduled for February 3, over a decade after the 2010 conviction of seven UCC officials.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: CBI Seeks More Time To Verify Death Of Former Official Of Union Carbide Corporation | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the criminal case of the toxic methyl isocyanate gas leak from the Union Carbide factory, the CBI on Thursday submitted the death verification report of Shakeel Qureshi, the then shift supervisor of the Union Carbide corporation (UCC) factory, in the court of Principal District and Sessions Judge Manoj Kumar Srivastava.

This was in connection with the appeals filed by the convicts seeking leniency in the sentences handed down by the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court, which had convicted the then officials of Union Carbide Company, and the appeals filed by the CBI seeking enhancement of the sentences.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge has fixed February 3 for the CBI to present its final arguments. The advocates for the then officials of UCC have been presenting their final arguments for the past 10 years.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Virtually Inaugurates Three-Day Sitamau Literary Festival; Terms It...
article-image

25 years after the Union Carbide factory gas tragedy, on June 7, 2010, the then Chief Judicial Magistrate Mohan P. Tiwari convicted all eight accused in the case – Keshav Mahindra, Vijay Gokhale, Kishore Kamdar, J. Mukund, A.S.P. Chaudhary, K.B. Shetty, and Union Carbide Company India – under Section 304A of the IPC. He sentenced seven of the accused to two years of rigorous imprisonment.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai To Host World’s Largest Logistics & Transportation Show LogiMAT India 2026 From February 5
Mumbai To Host World’s Largest Logistics & Transportation Show LogiMAT India 2026 From February 5
Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Arrest 3 In ₹56.27 Lakh Share Market–Forex Fraud Case
Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Arrest 3 In ₹56.27 Lakh Share Market–Forex Fraud Case
Supreme Court Stays HEI Equity Rules After Student Protests
Supreme Court Stays HEI Equity Rules After Student Protests
Mantralaya Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar At Condolence Meet
Mantralaya Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar At Condolence Meet

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Youth Held For Celebratory Firing, Weapon Seized
Bhopal News: Youth Held For Celebratory Firing, Weapon Seized
Union Carbide Gas Tragedy: Final Arguments Appeals Set For February 3; CBI Submits Death...
Union Carbide Gas Tragedy: Final Arguments Appeals Set For February 3; CBI Submits Death...
MP News: OBC Mahasabha, State Government Clash Over Presence In SC Hearing On 27% Quota
MP News: OBC Mahasabha, State Government Clash Over Presence In SC Hearing On 27% Quota
MP Rare Feat: Vidisha Village Becomes Home To 10 Protected Monuments
MP Rare Feat: Vidisha Village Becomes Home To 10 Protected Monuments
MP News: Lack of Documents Leaves Surrendered Maoists Without Government Benefits
MP News: Lack of Documents Leaves Surrendered Maoists Without Government Benefits