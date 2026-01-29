Indore Water Tragedy: Three People Continue To Battle For Life In Bhagirathpura | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even weeks after the outbreak caused by consumption of contaminated water in Bhagirathpura, five patients remain admitted in hospitals, three of whom are in critical condition. Among them is 72-year-old Eknath Suryavanshi, who has been undergoing treatment for nearly a month with no significant improvement in his health.

Suryavanshi has been on ventilator support for the past 25 days. With his condition remaining unchanged despite prolonged treatment, the family has now decided to take him back home. Notably, Suryavanshi is the same patient whom senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited during his stay at Bombay Hospital.

Suryavanshi was initially admitted to Shalby Hospital on December 29, 2025, after complaints of severe vomiting and diarrhoea. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Bombay Hospital on January 3, 2026, where he was placed on ventilator support the very next day. Doctors have confirmed that bothhis kidneys have failed, his liver is severely damaged, and his heart and brain have also been affected.

A former daily-wage worker in the Water Resources Department since 1983, Suryavanshi was later regularised but did not receive pension or other post-retirement benefits. A related case is currently pending in the High Court. His wife, 63-year-old Shakuntala, is a heart patient. The family s financial condition has worsened as their son Nilesh, an auto-rickshaw driver, earns barely Rs 250 a day and has two school-going children to support.

Meanwhile, another patient, Parvati Bai, is also on ventilator support. Hospital authorities stated that both patients are suffering from multi-organ failure along with pre-existing ailments. Anita Kushwaha and Ashok Maurya are also admitted in the ICU in critical condition, while one patient is undergoing treatment at Aurobindo Hospital.

So far, around 450 people have been hospitalised in this incident. At present, five patients remain admitted, with three battling for their lives.