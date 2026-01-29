MP News: MLA Pradeep Patel Allegedly Remains Missing For 20 Days; Party Leaders Claim He Is Isolation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MLA from Mauganj constituency Pradeep Patel has allegedly been ‘missing’ for around 20 days, but police and party leaders are trying to evade questions.

The MLA is known for hitting headlines from time to time. But this time the MLA has not been in contact with the people of the constituency or even the Mauganj BJP unit for around 20 days.

A video went viral on social media in which he was seen telling his son to take care of the house and visitors coming to meet him. He also told his son to collect papers from those who came to seek help from him and instructed him ‘to not go outside because of certain reasons’ and to order the essentials online.

SP Mauganj Dilip Soni said that no formal complaint had been received from the family about the MLA ‘missing’. He said the MLA or his family should be contacted for the truth.

BJP district president Rajendra Mishra said that the MLA was not missing but was on ‘ekantwas’ (in isolation) and in Bhopal because of family work. He did not participate in the party programmes because he might be busy in family matters, Mishra said.