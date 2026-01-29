MP News: State Government Stops Using Learjet 45 For Past Few Months |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Learjet 45 plane, which was used by late Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar, had also served Madhya Pradesh government VIPs, including the CM, for a long time. But over the last couple of months, the plane has not been in use.

Instead, the state is now renting other variant planes for VIP travel. Sources in the aviation department said that for the past four to six months, the government has been using planes such as Falcon and Legacy.

Buzz also suggests that Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has shifted to other planes instead of Learjet 45 over the last four to five months. The reasons behind shunning Learjet 45 remain unknown, though there could be solid reasons for preferring other aircraft.

Mid-size vs super mid-size planes

Aviation department sources said that Learjet 45 falls under the mid-size plane category, which also includes Citation and Hawker. By contrast, the Falcon plane is a super mid-size aircraft and can accommodate up to 10 passengers. CM is now mostly using Falcon plane for travelling purposes, said sources.

All planes on rent

Currently, Madhya Pradesh government does not own any aircraft. It rents planes whenever the CM or other designated VIPs need to travel from one place to another.