Indore News: ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted To Constable After Being Accused Of Flirting With Woman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ranjeet Singh, the 'dancing cop' from Indore has been demoted by the police department in connection with a case involving flirting with a woman on Thursday.

He has been demoted from the post of acting head constable to his original rank of constable.

Reason behind demotion

The action was taken after a woman from Mumbai had made allegations against Ranjeet Singh. She accused him of sending inappropriate messages and chatting with her online. She also claimed that he had asked her to come to Indore and had spoken about arranging her stay and travel.

Indore ke dancing cop Ranjit Singh ka hua demotion. Matlab sach me social media pe ladkiyo ke piche pada tha pic.twitter.com/jeOEOxk85v — I am Lord Voldemort (@IamTomRiddleJr) January 29, 2026

After these claims surfaced, a video of the woman went viral on social media, leading to public criticism and questions over the conduct of the policeman.

Following the controversy, the police department removed Ranjeet Singh from active duty and attached him to the police lines. The case was then handed over to the DCP Headquarters for a departmental inquiry.

During the inquiry, the department examined the allegations and the material linked to the case.

According to information shared by the office of Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya, Ranjeet Singh, who was serving as Acting Head Constable No. 146, has been removed from the acting charge and sent back to his original rank of constable. At present, he is posted at the Reserved Police Lines in Indore.

Ranjeet Singh had earlier denied the accusations and called them false. He said that the chat messages were shown out of context and claimed that the allegations were made only to gain attention on social media.

Despite his defence, the department decided to take disciplinary action based on internal findings.

The police department has clarified that the punishment is part of departmental rules and discipline. Officials said that such steps are taken to maintain the image and integrity of the police force.

Ranjeet Singh became famous for his unique way of managing traffic by dancing at road crossings in Indore. His videos often went viral, and he was appreciated by many people for spreading traffic awareness in a fun way.