 Indore News: ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted To Constable After Being Accused Of Flirting With Woman
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted To Constable After Being Accused Of Flirting With Woman

Indore News: ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted To Constable After Being Accused Of Flirting With Woman

Indore’s well-known “dancing cop” Ranjeet Singh has been demoted to the rank of constable after departmental action linked to allegations made by a woman. The police said the decision was taken after an internal review. Singh was earlier removed from active duty and later fell ill after meeting senior officers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 02:16 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ranjeet Singh, the 'dancing cop' from Indore has been demoted by the police department in connection with a case involving flirting with a woman on Thursday.

He has been demoted from the post of acting head constable to his original rank of constable.

Reason behind demotion

The action was taken after a woman from Mumbai had made allegations against Ranjeet Singh. She accused him of sending inappropriate messages and chatting with her online. She also claimed that he had asked her to come to Indore and had spoken about arranging her stay and travel.

FPJ Shorts
Adani Power Net Profit Drops To ₹2,488 Crore In Q3, Revenue Slides To ₹12,451 Crore Amid Softening Realisations
Adani Power Net Profit Drops To ₹2,488 Crore In Q3, Revenue Slides To ₹12,451 Crore Amid Softening Realisations
'Condolences Are Useless, Need To Identify Root Cause': Sanjay Raut Questions Ajit Pawar's Death In Baramati Plane Crash - VIDEO
'Condolences Are Useless, Need To Identify Root Cause': Sanjay Raut Questions Ajit Pawar's Death In Baramati Plane Crash - VIDEO
Economic Survey 2025-26 Flags Low Earnings For 40% Gig Workers, Calls For Minimum Per-Hour/Task Pay & Policy Reforms
Economic Survey 2025-26 Flags Low Earnings For 40% Gig Workers, Calls For Minimum Per-Hour/Task Pay & Policy Reforms
Video: Air India Airhostess' Final In-Flight Announcement Goes Viral As She Retires After 35 Years; Netizens Shower Love
Video: Air India Airhostess' Final In-Flight Announcement Goes Viral As She Retires After 35 Years; Netizens Shower Love

After these claims surfaced, a video of the woman went viral on social media, leading to public criticism and questions over the conduct of the policeman.

Following the controversy, the police department removed Ranjeet Singh from active duty and attached him to the police lines. The case was then handed over to the DCP Headquarters for a departmental inquiry.

During the inquiry, the department examined the allegations and the material linked to the case.

According to information shared by the office of Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya, Ranjeet Singh, who was serving as Acting Head Constable No. 146, has been removed from the acting charge and sent back to his original rank of constable. At present, he is posted at the Reserved Police Lines in Indore.

Read Also
'Tujhse Zyada Famous Hu…' Radhika Singh Hits Back After Indore's Dancing Cop Texts Her To Stop...
article-image

Ranjeet Singh had earlier denied the accusations and called them false. He said that the chat messages were shown out of context and claimed that the allegations were made only to gain attention on social media.

Despite his defence, the department decided to take disciplinary action based on internal findings.

The police department has clarified that the punishment is part of departmental rules and discipline. Officials said that such steps are taken to maintain the image and integrity of the police force.

Read Also
'Main Hotel Book Karwa Dunga...' Indore's Famous Dancing Cop Accused Of Flirting With Woman; Calls...
article-image

Ranjeet Singh became famous for his unique way of managing traffic by dancing at road crossings in Indore. His videos often went viral, and he was appreciated by many people for spreading traffic awareness in a fun way.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted To Constable After Being Accused Of Flirting...
Indore News: ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted To Constable After Being Accused Of Flirting...
Madhya Pradesh January 29, 2026, Weather Update: Foggy Mornings Return After Rain; No Quick Relief...
Madhya Pradesh January 29, 2026, Weather Update: Foggy Mornings Return After Rain; No Quick Relief...
Indore News: High Court Petition Delays Christian College Land Takeover
Indore News: High Court Petition Delays Christian College Land Takeover
Indore News: High Court Pulls Up Administration Over BRTS, Elevated Corridor
Indore News: High Court Pulls Up Administration Over BRTS, Elevated Corridor
MP News: E-HRMS First Phase To Go Live For 1 Lakh Cops In Feb
MP News: E-HRMS First Phase To Go Live For 1 Lakh Cops In Feb