Indore News: High Court Pulls Up Administration Over BRTS, Elevated Corridor

Indore News: High Court Refuses Interim Relief In Bar Association Election Dispute | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday took a stern view of the administrative functioning regarding the incomplete works related to BRTS dismantling, proposed central divider and decision on construction of elevated corridor.

The Division Bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi expressed strong displeasure over the ambiguity in tender documents and contradictions in decision-making, observing that such negligence ultimately causes inconvenience to the common public.

During the hearing, the court noted that the tender documents lacked clarity regarding the scope of work. While some parts mentioned only the removal of scrap, others failed to clearly specify demolition or compliance with court orders. The judges warned that such vague documentation could lead to serious legal disputes in the future.

The petition was filed by Rajlakshmi Foundation, represented by senior advocate Ajay Bagadia and advocate Shirin Silawat. The court made it clear that its intention was not to penalise any contractor, but to ensure that crucial city infrastructure projects are completed on time. Justice Shukla questioned the repeated delays in the tender process and asked whether the work could be assigned to a government agency if private contracting continued to fail.

Contradictory statements on elevated corridor

The court also expressed dissatisfaction with conflicting statements made by officials. On one hand, it was claimed that work on the elevated corridor had already begun, while on the other, it was stated that the Public Works Department (PWD) would start the work in February. The court termed this contradiction as serious and unacceptable.

Incomplete dividers adding to public suffering

Taking note of the incomplete central divider and temporary barricading, the court said that such half-finished construction is leading to daily traffic congestion and increasing the risk of accidents. Although officials claimed that 3.1 km of work would be completed within three months, the court raised concerns over the delay.

20-day deadline, next hearing on Feb 25

The government side admitted lapses in the tender process and sought 20 days to rectify them, which the court allowed. However, it directed that construction work must be carried out in a manner that does not disrupt traffic. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for February 25.