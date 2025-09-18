'Main Hotel Book Karwa Dunga...' Indore's Famous Dancing Cop Accused Of Flirting With Woman; Calls It 'Publicity Stunt' In VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s well-known traffic cop Ranjeet Singh, who earned fame across the country as the ‘dancing cop,’ has landed in a controversy after a woman accused him of flirting and sending her inappropriate messages on Instagram.

Though Singh rubbished it as a 'publicity stunt', saying she presented the chat in a wrong context.

The cop has been line-attached and is now under scrutiny.

The issue came to light after a video of the girl accusing the cop went viral on social media platform X, claiming that Singh had asked her to come to Indore and even offered to book her hotel and flight tickets. She strongly criticised him in her post, writing “Shame on you.”

The post quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from users online. While some supported the woman, others questioned the claim.

Netizens slam woman for showing 'partial chat'

Netizens have criticised the woman for allegedly showing only partial chats and deleting messages, claiming that she is trying to misrepresent the conversation with Indore’s dancing cop, Ranjeet Singh.

Some users have also accused her of posting inappropriate photos and videos on social media. However, her social media accounts are private, and no public posts are visible, making it difficult to verify these claims.

Responding to the controversy, Ranjeet Singh denied all allegations. Speaking to media, he said, “This is completely false. I don’t even know this woman. Maybe she wants to become famous by using my name.”

Singh added that he had earned respect over the years for his work and for promoting Indore. “I have built this image with hard work. Just because I am known, it does not mean anyone can try to ruin my reputation.”

Singh, famous for managing traffic with his dance-like moves, said the allegations were made in a “fun way” but had damaged his image.

He repeatedly said that he does not know the woman.