Indore: Share Trader Loses ₹1 Lakh Through Remote Access App | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A share trader was duped of Rs 1,04,000 by an online scammer through a remote access application, police said on Wednesday.

The accused made the complainant download an app on his mobile phone and managed to steal money from his bank account in two transactions.

According to additional DCP (Zone-1) Alok Sharma, share trader Ajay Jain, a resident of the Malharganj area has lodged a complaint that his son had searched the customer care number of an e-commerce company on the internet to return a mobile phone’s back cover.

They saw a mobile number and made a phone call. The receiver informed him that he can help with the same and later sent an apk file. As told by the scammer, the complainant downloaded the file in his mobile phone.

After that the conman told him to check the balance. He checked the balance twice using the UPI pin enabling the conman to steal money from his bank account as he was accessing the complainant’s mobile phone.

The scammer managed to steal money in two transactions of Rs 52,000 each. A case has been registered against the unidentified person and the bank account used for receiving money was also frozen by the police.