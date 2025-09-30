Indore News: 'Garba Is For Women, Men Should Dance Separately,' Says Vasant Vijayanand Maharaj During 'Mahayagna'

Indore News: 'Garba Is For Women, Men Should Dance Separately,' Says Vasant Vijayanand Maharaj |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Krishnagiri Pithadhishwar Vasant Vijayanand Giri Maharaj, currently presiding over a massive Mahayagna in Indore, has sparked debate with his remarks on Garba traditions and modern lifestyle choices.

He said that Garba is a sacred form of worship dedicated to Goddess Durga and should be performed by women. He said,'If men wish to participate, they should do so separately.' He linked the rise in mixed gatherings to increasing cases of misconduct.

According to reports, Mahayagna, spread across a 25-acre designed pandal involves the chanting of one crore mantras, one crore Mahalakshmi kumkum offerings and one lakh havan ahutis.

The ritual is being conducted using 30,000 kg of medicinal herbs, 20,000 kg of sandalwood and 7,000 kg of desi cow ghee. 11,000 Kalash of prosperity have been sacred and replicas of 12 Jyotirlingas and nine goddesses have been installed with the help of artisans from Tamil Nadu and various states.

Vijayanand Maharaj, who claims to be part of conducting such rituals for 2,000 years, said the event is held at different locations every year, with Mumbai being the next host city. He added that Indore was selected this year due to the city’s high engagement on his YouTube channel.

Criticizing live-in relationships, he termed them 'fleeting attractions' that often harm young women. He blamed urban work culture, nightlife and entertainment hubs for leading youth “from pleasure to addiction and ultimately to perversion.” He advised young women to focus on strengthening the body, mind and intellect through disciplined living.

Highlighting the role of faith, he said, 'Sanatan Dharma teaches moral values and purity. Following it makes a person superior.'