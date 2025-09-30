 MP News: 'Veer Godse Zindabad’ Slogans Hailing Nathuram Godse Raised In Indore Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti--VIDEO
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 06:29 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of a Hindu organisation held a protest at Sheetala Mata Bazaar in Indore on Tuesday, ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, against a local campaign supporting Muslims.

During the protest, participants raised controversial slogans praising Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, including “Veer Godse Zindabad”.

In addition to this, other provocative chants were raised, such as “Desh ke gaddaro ko goli maro saalo ko”, targeting those considered “traitors of the nation.”

The slogans were raised in full view of police personnel stationed at the site to maintain law and order.

The incident has caused concern among local residents due to its communal undertones and the possibility of escalating tensions.

Authorities have stated that an investigation is underway to identify the organisers and participants responsible for the inflammatory slogans.

article-image

Police are closely monitoring the area to prevent any further unrest and have assured citizens that strict action will be taken against those violating the law.

Local leaders and social activists condemned the protest, saying that such actions go against the spirit of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence in Indore.

The incident has also raised broader questions about the increasing presence of extremist rhetoric in public spaces and its potential to disrupt community relations.

Citizens have been urged to remain calm while authorities ensure that law and order are maintained.

