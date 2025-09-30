MP's Kuno National Park Starts Cheetah Safari From October 1; Online Booking Open; Check Details

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur, will open its doors to tourists for cheetah safari on October 1.

Visitors will get the chance to watch the world’s fastest animal in the wild, as 16 cheetahs currently roam freely in the park’s open forest.

To make the experience more comfortable for tourists, the tourism department is planning a ‘Kuno Retreat’ with stay and dining facilities. The forest department has also updated the official website with safari details and set up a helpline for queries.

Bookings cost

Safari bookings are available online. The cost is ₹4,500 for six people with a gypsy ride. Those bringing their own vehicle will pay ₹1,200. Entry is allowed through Ahira Gate and Peoplewadi Gate, the same area where cheetahs were released.

According to Uttam Kumar Sharma, CCF and Field Director of Kuno Park, all preparations are complete and visitors will be able to enjoy the safari starting October 1. Along with cheetahs, other wildlife species will also be part of the adventure.

To make the cheetah safari safe and enjoyable, Kuno National Park has set some basic rules for visitors.

There are certain things every visitor must follow, there are also strict restrictions that need to be kept in mind during the safari.

Do's

Animals always have the right of way – wait if they are crossing the road.

Carry drinking water with you during the safari.

Inform the nearest forest officer/employee if you see any suspicious or undesirable activity.

Wear light-coloured clothes that blend with nature.

Keep the vehicle speed within the recommended limit of 20 km/h – don’t ask the driver to drive fast.

Don'ts

Don’t shoot with a gun – only shoot with a camera.

Don’t litter the park with cans, bottles, plastic, or any garbage. Dispose of waste only outside the park.

Don’t carry or play a transistor, tape recorder, or any musical gadget.

Don’t get down from the vehicle unless instructed by the guide.

Don’t disturb or tease the animals in any way.